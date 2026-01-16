‘You Don’t Just Give Someone National Colours,’ Former South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Reveals What Young Players Need To Do To Break The Long Queue And Get Picked

Former South Africa head coach Mark Boucher told NewsX during a SA20 Zoom media interaction. the SA20 league is shaping the future of South African cricket, while stressing that young players must earn national selection, not receive it automatically.

Youngsters Must Earn National Colours.

Mark Boucher: Here are the excerpts from the interview

Speaking about rising talent from SA20, Boucher said he does not believe in fast-tracking players just because they are young.

“I don’t like giving opportunities just because someone is a youngster and has done well. You have to be better than the player who already holds that position.”

Boucher explained that competition for places in the national team is very strong.

“There is a queue at the moment. If injuries happen or players are rested, then a youngster might get a chance. But you don’t just give someone national colours — they have to earn it.”

Boucher agreed that the SA20 has become a major pathway for players pushing for national selection.

“It’s the talk of the town in South Africa. SA20 has definitely helped players put their hands up for selection.”

He named Lhuan-dre Pretorius (McKenna) as a player fans are excited about but urged patience.

“Everyone wants to see him play for South Africa. The question is how far away he is. Maybe he needs another SA20 season to develop.”

Rickelton and Baartman Unlucky to Miss Out

Boucher admitted surprise at Ryan Rickelton missing out on selection despite strong performances.

“It is surprising that Rickelton has been left out. He is in very good form and looks extremely hungry.”

He also felt Ottniel Baartman has been treated unfairly.

2nd Hundred of the Season for Ryan Rickleton

Who is Conrand and the Convenor going to drop to make room for Rickleton in that World Cup squad Ryan Rickleton the form is back 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yto79ABXkH — LUTHANDO ASTRA (@Iam_Astra) January 10, 2026

“Baartman has always done well for South Africa. He has been very unlucky to miss out.”

Limited World Cup Spots a Big Challenge Boucher pointed out that selectors face tough decisions, especially ahead of major tournaments. “Every coach would like to take 20 players to a World Cup, but you can only take 15. There will always be good players who miss out.” He added that injuries to senior players have increased selection debates.

“That’s why questions are being asked. They are very valid questions, and the coach will answer them in the best way possible.”

Final Word from Mark Boucher

“Right now, some very good players are unlucky to miss out. That’s just the reality of international cricket.”

South Africa Squad : Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

Also read : EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year