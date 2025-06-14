Live Tv
ICC Rejects India’s Bid To Host WTC Final, Awards Rights To England Until 2031

India's proposal to bring the WTC final to its home turf has been dismissed, as the ICC plans to continue staging the championship in England for the next three editions. The decision is expected to be formalized at the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore.

Last Updated: June 14, 2025 14:40:54 IST

South Africa are edging closer to a landmark victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, after ending Day 3 in control against defending champions Australia. Set a target of 282 runs, the Proteas reached 213/2 at stumps, needing just 69 more to secure the title.

Markram and Bavuma Lead WTC Final Charge

Aiden Markram’s century was the cornerstone of South Africa’s innings, supported by Temba Bavuma’s steady, unbeaten half-century. Together, they stitched a 143-run stand that has placed their team firmly in command.

The English crowd at Lord’s witnessed Markram’s composure and aggression, while Bavuma held the other end solidly, guiding South Africa into a commanding position with eight wickets still intact.

If they complete the chase, South Africa will become the third team to win the WTC title after New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023. India, meanwhile, finished runners-up in both those finals.

WTC Final Likely to Stay in England Until 2031

Despite recent calls to relocate the final to other cricketing nations, particularly India, the World Test Championship final appears set to remain in England.

According to The Telegraph UK, the ICC has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that it intends to keep hosting the WTC final in England for the next three cycles.

“English cricket is close to agreeing to host the next three World Test Championship finals despite an attempt from India to stage the show-piece event. The World Test Championship (WTC) began in 2019 and has run three two-year cycles, all of which concluded with a final in England in June,” the report said.

India’s Push for Hosting Rights Rejected by ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has long expressed its interest in bringing the WTC final to Indian soil. Despite these ambitions, the ICC appears committed to maintaining England as the preferred venue for the tournament finale.

Stakeholder discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of rotating the host country, but as per current indications, the ECB will receive formal approval to stage the 2027, 2029, and 2031 finals.

“It is expected that the decision will be rubber-stamped at the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore next month, but the ECB are expected to begin planning the 2027 edition of the WTC final promptly after the current one, between Australia and South Africa, ends,” the report added.

Former players, including India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins, had advocated for a change of venue, arguing for a more neutral and diverse hosting rotation to better represent global cricketing conditions.

England Hosts Again but Misses WTC Final Spot

Interestingly, while England has hosted all three WTC finals, it has yet to feature in one. Despite home advantage, the English team has not qualified for any of the championship matches since the tournament’s inception.

This ongoing absence from the final has not influenced the ICC’s venue choice, largely due to England’s neutral playing conditions and logistical strengths in hosting high-profile international events.

As South Africa stand on the verge of lifting their maiden WTC title, all eyes now turn to Day 4 at Lord’s. A win would not only mark a significant achievement for the Proteas but also add a new name to the WTC winners list—while continuing the tradition of crowning champions on English soil.

ALSO READ: Robin Uthappa On Bengaluru Stampede: ‘RCB Victory Will Always Be Marred By Loss Of Lives’

