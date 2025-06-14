Live Tv
Robin Uthappa On Bengaluru Stampede: 'RCB Victory Will Always Be Marred By Loss Of Lives'

Robin Uthappa On Bengaluru Stampede: ‘RCB Victory Will Always Be Marred By Loss Of Lives’

Robin Uthappa has slammed RCB for the tragic mishandling of their IPL victory celebration in Bengaluru, where a deadly stampede claimed 11 lives. He said the team's triumph will forever be tainted by the devastating loss of fans.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 10:23:50 IST

Robin Uthappa has expressed deep frustration at how Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handled their post-IPL win celebrations, which were tragically overshadowed by a deadly stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which claimed 11 lives and injured several others, occurred during a fan event following RCB’s final victory in Ahmedabad.

The former Indian cricketer didn’t hold back, saying the franchise should have taken more time to plan the event, allowing for both celebration and safety.

RCB Victory Celebrations End in Stampede Tragedy

Following RCB’s long-awaited title win, thousands of fans flocked to the stadium area in Bengaluru to be part of a victory event. The gathering was promoted with free passes and limited entry, drawing a massive turnout. However, the large, unregulated crowd quickly spiraled into chaos.

Multiple programs were running simultaneously near the stadium, overwhelming security and logistical arrangements. The event was abruptly stopped, and the scheduled victory parade was called off as reports of the stampede emerged.

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR naming RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials, and others for negligence. RCB’s head of marketing and revenue, Nikhil Sosale, has been placed in judicial custody, while a few police personnel have been suspended.

Robin Uthappa Calls for Accountability from RCB

Robin Uthappa, visibly disturbed by the incident, shared his thoughts in a video on his YouTube channel. He admitted that he had delayed posting anything online due to how angry he felt.

“I was angry for almost a day and I really delayed even putting anything out on social media because I was so angry,” he said. Reflecting on the event planning, he added, “In a sense, we were talking about a modicum of balance during the rivalries bit right? One can understand that in the celebrations you really want people to get close to the team and celebrate with them. I certainly think it could have been better planned, maybe take a day off to just plan the whole event because the city did deserve it, to be very honest.”

Uthappa’s criticism underscores a wider concern about public safety at large-scale sporting celebrations. The lack of coordination and security checks during such high-profile events has come under increased scrutiny after the Bengaluru tragedy.

RCB’s Historic Win Overshadowed by Loss of Lives

RCB’s IPL 2024 title triumph, their first ever, was supposed to be a moment of immense joy for the team and its fan base. But Uthappa believes the memory of the win will forever be tied to the sorrow of the lives lost.

“The victory will always be marred by the loss of the lives of the people involved. It is so unfortunate that they can’t even celebrate the win that they have achieved after so many years, after so much hard work. It is going to be marred by this, and so you got to feel sad for the fans and, of course, for the players,” he added.

Fans who had waited nearly two decades to see RCB lift the trophy are now left mourning, their jubilation cut short by tragedy. While investigations continue, questions around crowd control, event management, and organizational accountability remain at the forefront.

Fresh Planning Needed for Future IPL Events

This heartbreaking incident has ignited a debate over how IPL franchises conduct public events, especially after major victories. Experts and former players alike are urging more meticulous planning, better coordination with civic authorities, and controlled crowd access for future celebrations.

For RCB, the 2024 victory was meant to be a defining chapter in their journey. But the failure to ensure the safety of their supporters has left a permanent scar on that moment.

ALSO READ: WTC Final: SA Coach Spills The Beans On Why Temba Bavuma Didn’t Retire-Hurt

