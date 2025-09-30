LIVE TV
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Full Schedule Of All The Teams

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be held in two countries, India and Sri Lanka, between September 30 and November 2, and will consist of eight teams playing in round robin competition, with finals and semifinals. The main highlights of India matches are the inaugural match with Sri Lanka and the much anticipated match with Pakistan in Colombo.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. (Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 30, 2025 10:33:57 IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 tournament will start on September 30, and the first match, India vs Sri Lanka will be held in Guwahati. It initiates one month of cricketing events consisting of eight teams, India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand, in a tussle to win the much anticipated title.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Venues

The matches of the group stage will be held in five different venues like Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai and Colombo. They will have two matches with the teams and no more than one match with the other teams and hence will be round robin. At the end of the group stage, the four top ranked teams will advance to the semifinals. The last one will be November 2 and the venue will be announced.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Schedule Of All The Teams

1st of October: New Zealand will play Australia in Indore. It is the kind of game that is supposed to be a fast game and the ability of both teams will be tested on the field.

October 5: Much anticipated India Pakistan match will be held in Colombo. The game is likely to be in a neutral venue, as the relationships are political in nature, therefore, a neutral and secure environment is promised to the teams.

October 9: India vs South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The game is a major one to the two teams as they require points during the group stage.

October 12: Will see India against Australia at Visakhapatnam. It is supposed to be a marquee game since both teams are well organized and have a good line up.

October 19 : England will play India at Indore. This will be an intense two team game.

October 23: India will play against New Zealand at the Navi Mumbai. Both the teams value the game because of their interests in the group table.

India will take on Bangladesh at Navi Mumbai on October 26. This match will give India a chance to win prior to knock out.

Semifinals and Final

October 29: Semifinal 1

October 30: Semifinal 2

November 2: Final (Location TBA)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule

The schedule will also allow the teams a rest after every match and will make sure that the teams would be in top positions during the tournament. The choice of the venues is informed by the necessity of providing various playing conditions and this will challenge the versatility and the ability of every team. As the tournament is on the brink of commencement, fans are waiting to watch the tournament everywhere in the world. The Women Cricket World Cup 2025 will certainly be a women festival of the game that will be featured in skill, will and the game spirit.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 10:33 AM IST
