ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Check Team India’s Full Schedule

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will commence on September 30th and the program of India indicates high stakes matches and tough competitions. India will commence the campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati with all its group matches commencing at 3:00 pm IST.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Full Schedule

Among the most expected matches will be the India vs Pakistan match, which will be played on October 5 this year in Colombo, which is a neutral venue arrangement that is prompted by the intricate nature of the political relations between the two countries. Next, India will play South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam and then it will play against Australia on October 12 in the same city. It is followed by the meeting of India with England in Indore on October 19, New Zealand in India in Navi Mumbai on October 23, and Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on October 26. It is a small round robin format that implies that India would have to keep the situation the same since each match would mean something in the journey to the knockouts.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 And Team India’s Matches

The timing, venues and political undertones of India make its path particularly difficult considering its stakes. The viewers will not only be following the action on the field but the procedure, postures as well as the atmosphere of that game. In the meantime, the fact that India will have to play against the best teams such as Australia, England, and South Africa under different conditions will challenge the depth and adaptability of the team.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Vs Pakistan

Among the fans and analysts, the following questions are the most crucial ones, Will India use the support of the home crowds and the knowledge of their home country to win decisively? Does the team have good pacing back to back? How will the team cope with the high drama matches? And will India outshine Pakistan in performance, or will foreign tensions eclipse this performance? Every match in this schedule may have additional story to the cricketing results, as the world will tune in.

