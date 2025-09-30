LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Follow SuryaKumar Yadav's No Handshake Policy In India Vs Pakistan Match?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Follow SuryaKumar Yadav's No Handshake Policy In India Vs Pakistan Match?

Following Asia Cup 2025 handshake scandal, the Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan has now become the focus of all attention in Colombo. It is a question to the fans whether the captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana will reach out in sportsmanship or allow politics to take centre stage.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 30, 2025 08:52:05 IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s No Handshake Policy In India Vs Pakistan Match?

The end of the men’s Asia cup 2025 was not smooth at all. India turned down the trophy offered by Pakistani Politician and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi after weeks of drama, several handshake gates and controversial situations, but celebrated an imaginary win on the stage instead. Everyone is now looking at the women’s world cup match between India and Pakistan coming on October 5, in Colombo and the question that is asked by many is will the handshake occur? 

Will Harmanpreet Kaur Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s No Handshake Policy In India Vs Pakistan Match?

It is loaded with symbolism, the question. The refusal of a handshake or rituals protocol in the play of men was interpreted by many as a political statement which was mixed with the regional tensions. Now spectators are wondering whether the same air of hostility will be transferred on to the women’s game. At one of the press conferences, the media questioned Harmanpreet Kaur about whether she could shake hands with Fatima Sana of Pakistan. However, the Indian captain evaded it by claiming she is solely focused on cricket and more so the match with Sri Lanka, which she described as a tone setter. The leadership of India has thus far been unwilling to make any public involvement in the handshake controversy. Players and officials seem to be bent on ensuring that any discussion of diplomacy is not made on the pitch and that it is all sport. Nevertheless, having already warmed the emotions and the population paying close attention, the Pakistan match is going to be more than a game of runs and wickets.

India Vs Pakistan No Handshake Incident

To the lovers of cricket, the scenes where the two captains walk to the ground together and in which case they would shake hands could turn out to be one of the most memorable pictures of the edition. With meaning behind it, it is a gesture of sportsmanship, or even a silent political protest. The non occurrence of the handshake may attract some level of scrutiny well outside the stadium whereby there will be arguments of whether the politics persists in the sport or not. Should it do so, gracefully and fuss free, it would put a stop to the talk, and demonstrate that women’s cricket is determined to elevate itself out of external strains. In any case, the India Pakistan Women’s game is turning out to be one of the most anticipated not only in terms of the cricketing fray, but also the human experience that would reveal more than the scorecard.

Also Read: Google Doodle Marks Start Of 13th ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 As India Faces Sri Lanka Today!

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS