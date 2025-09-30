LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Google Doodle Marks Start Of 13th ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 As India Faces Sri Lanka Today!

The 13th ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 began in Guwahati with India against Sri Lanka with Google celebrating the event with a special Doodle. The eight team two week tournament has teams in India and Sri Lanka.

13th ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. (Image Credit: Google)
13th ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. (Image Credit: Google)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 30, 2025 08:27:17 IST

The long awaited 13th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will officially kick off today with co hosts India and Sri Lanka bringing horns in Guwahati in the tournament opener. In order to commemorate this international occasion, Google has launched a special Doodle to mark the spirit and enthusiasm of world women in the game of cricket.

Google Doodle Marks Start Of 13th ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Google Doodle, as viewers await the opening ball, is itself a visual celebration of the ascending popularity and popularity of women’s cricket throughout the world, a reminder of this occasion as not only a competition, but also a celebration of sporting development and equality. Fans of cricket would understand that the Women’s World Cup is not as new as many people think, the first tournament was hosted in 1973, two years earlier than the men’s one started. The tournament has also expanded over the years in both stature and size, to become the flagship of 50 over women cricketing. It is the fourth time that India is hosting the event since 1978, 1997, and 2013, and the home side has high hopes. India had the two finals 1978 and 2017 in history, but never picked up the trophy. Indian team begins its campaign against Sri Lanka under captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice captain Smriti Mandhana. It is interesting to note that their match against Pakistan will take place in Colombo not India as per the ICC rules that the match will be played in an impartial venue due to the political sensitivities.

Teams In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

It has eight participating teams this year, India, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Australian team comes in as the overwhelming power with seven titles to its name and will come as a big threat, more so when they face India in Visakhapatnam on October 9. England comes second and is starting the tournament with new management with Charlotte Edwards as coach and Nat Sciver Brunt as captain. Other teams such as New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies are also in stiff competition who can make surprises.

Team India In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The matches will be held in 5 venues, 4 in India, 1 in Sri Lanka. The tourism continues up to November 2, the point of the final confrontation. Sri Lanka will play almost all its group matches excluding the opening match, and one match in Mumbai on October 20 against Bangladesh. The Indian team has an experienced but youthful mix with Harmanpreet Kaur the captain, Smriti Mandhana, the vice captain, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Spares including Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:25 AM IST
