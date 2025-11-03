LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

India clinched their first ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title by defeating South Africa. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred as PM Modi and fans celebrated the historic victory online.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 3, 2025 09:07:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

India upset South Africa, to register their first ever Women’s World Cup title: at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Team India achieved what has never been done before – Women’s World Cup 2025 champions. In front of what looked like a full house, India played wonderful all round cricket to win by 52 runs and start wonderful celebrations around the country. It was the first time India have won a trophy at a Women’s ICC event. 

Bating first, India scored 298/7 in 50 overs, with Shafali Verma (87 runs) and Deepti Sharma (58 runs) starring with the bat. South Africa countered by fighting hard, but were bowled out for 246 in 45.5 overs, with Deepti Sharma taking 5 wickets fore 39 runs and delivering the title for the team. Well done to Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was congratulated by the cricketing community for her leadership in her role through the tournament – shown to be an incredible head and calm during pressure situations. 

The Nation Exploded with Joy

At the close of play, the excitement of the bloody series conquerors came alive on social media. #CWC25, #WomenInBlue, and #Champions all began trending. Fans across the country were sharing emotional posts, pictures, and videos celebrating the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on X (formerly Twitter), writing,

The official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted,



A Victory Beyond Cricket

This historic occasion has been described as a watershed moment in women’s cricket in India. This triumph is about more than a trophy; it represents breaking barriers, inspiring young girls and showing that Indian women’s cricket can compete on the world stage.

The remarkable viewership statistics and national support indicate that this victory could be the beginning of a new chapter in women’s sports in India. While the celebration continues, one thing is certain: the Women in Blue have won a lot more than a cup; they captured the heart of millions.

This article is based on information availableon social media posts and the quotes referenced are compiled from public accounts for reporting purposes.

Also Read: Who Is Shafali Verma? Age, Career, Records & Net Worth of India’s Young Cricket Star

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcci womenChampionscwc25deepti sharmaharmanpreet kaurIndia vs South Africa Finalnarendra modiShafali VermaSocial Media CelebrationWomen in BlueWomenInBlue

RELATED News

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

‘God Has Sent Me Here To….’: Shafali Verma Scripts Fairytale Comeback In World Cup Final

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Big Statement After Indian Women’s World Cup Win: ‘This Is Not The End’

How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

Donald Trump Mocks NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Ahead Of Election Day: ‘Think I’m A Much Better…’

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

Watch Video: India Crowned ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Champions After Win Over South Africa

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

QUICK LINKS