ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

India upset South Africa, to register their first ever Women’s World Cup title: at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Team India achieved what has never been done before – Women’s World Cup 2025 champions. In front of what looked like a full house, India played wonderful all round cricket to win by 52 runs and start wonderful celebrations around the country. It was the first time India have won a trophy at a Women’s ICC event.

Bating first, India scored 298/7 in 50 overs, with Shafali Verma (87 runs) and Deepti Sharma (58 runs) starring with the bat. South Africa countered by fighting hard, but were bowled out for 246 in 45.5 overs, with Deepti Sharma taking 5 wickets fore 39 runs and delivering the title for the team. Well done to Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was congratulated by the cricketing community for her leadership in her role through the tournament – shown to be an incredible head and calm during pressure situations.

The Nation Exploded with Joy

At the close of play, the excitement of the bloody series conquerors came alive on social media. #CWC25, #WomenInBlue, and #Champions all began trending. Fans across the country were sharing emotional posts, pictures, and videos celebrating the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on X (formerly Twitter), writing,

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025





The official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted,







A Victory Beyond Cricket

This historic occasion has been described as a watershed moment in women’s cricket in India. This triumph is about more than a trophy; it represents breaking barriers, inspiring young girls and showing that Indian women’s cricket can compete on the world stage.

The remarkable viewership statistics and national support indicate that this victory could be the beginning of a new chapter in women’s sports in India. While the celebration continues, one thing is certain: the Women in Blue have won a lot more than a cup; they captured the heart of millions.

This article is based on information availableon social media posts and the quotes referenced are compiled from public accounts for reporting purposes.

