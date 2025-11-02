Who Is Shafali Verma? Age, Career, Records & Net Worth of India’s Young Cricket Star

Shafali Verma is a young talent with a bright future in women’s cricket for India already making waves. She is characterized as a batter who plays with full aggression and is often unpredictable when performing a major hitting style and all this also led her to being a player of great international call for very young ages.

Date of birth and background.

Shafali Verma opened her eyes to this world on January 28, 2004, in Rohtak, Haryana. Verma had always been an ardent fan of the game of cricket, and at one point, he almost gave up on it before deciding to take it up seriously. She is now a 21-year-old who is considered one of the most fascinating cricketers on the planet.

Milestones of her career.

At just 15 years old, she became the youngest female international cricketer for India and made her debut in 2019. Shafali made her T20I debut against Thailand, where she showcased her power-hitting abilities. The Indian women’s team reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in 2020 with Shafali’s ability to hit SR6’s and score runs contributing significantly. Shafali was also the star player when India won the Asia Cup in 2022 and captained the first Indian Women’s U19 World Cup winning team in 2023.

Shafali also made her Test debut in 2021 against England, where she scored 159 runs from her two innings, winning player of the match. Currently, she plays for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL, is also involved in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) with the Sydney Sixers, and is engaged in The Hundred tournament with Birmingham Phoenix.

Records

Youngest Indian woman player to amass 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

Took over the mantle of highest strike rate Indian women’s batters in T20Is at about 131.04.

Made a Test century with the highest score of 205.

Awarded the Player of the Series in the T20 series against the West Indies in 2019.

Net Worth and Earnings

Shafali’s net worth is expected to approximate a range of ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore (equal to about 1.5 million to 2 million US dollars). Earnings are derived from BCCI central contract, league wages – WPL and WBBL and endorsements. As a rising star, she will likely see this portfolio expand as her fan base and overall popularity and influence grow.

Shafali Verma represents what talent and hard work can bring. She is young, but her performances on the international stage have put her in that category as one of the top Indian women cricketers of all time, and this, provides her with the opportunity to inspire future generations of athletes of all sports in this country.

All financial and career details are based on publicly available information and media reports as of 2025. Actual net worth and salary may vary depending on sponsorships, match earnings, and brand deals.