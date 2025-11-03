ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Breaks Down in Joy After India’s Historic Win – ‘We Actually Did It!’

Pratika Rawal of India couldn’t contain her tears after India won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa by 52 runs. The crowd favourite batting talent had suffered an ankle injury in the group stage against Bangladesh, meaning she had to watch the match from a wheelchair, wrapped in the Indian flag Pratika smiled amid the tears, proud of India’s history-making moment after becoming the first team to win a Women’s World Cup.

Celebration and Reaction

Before the injury, Pratika had been in great form, making 308 runs during the tournament, with a hundred and fifty to become India’s second-highest run-scorer in the World Cup. Unable to play in the final, she watched Shafali Verma put on a stunning performance scoring 87 runs to become a hero. After the match, Pratika joined the party on the field, even lifting herself from her wheelchair to dance with her teammates showing how much she loved this experience.

Pratika’s Thoughts on India’s Victory

In a heartfelt interview, Pratika shared, “I can’t even put into words what I feel – we actually did it! To be here with the team, it’s surreal. Injuries are simply the nature of sport, and I am just extremely happy to be on the team. Watching today from the side was harder than playing. Every wicket and every boundary gave me goosebumps. The energy, the crowd, the emotion: it was just incredible. This is special for the team, and for Indian cricket.”

Pratika’s Tweet After the Win

Pratika expressed her joy and gratitude on social media, tweeting:

The flag flies higher than ever because we are CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🇮🇳🏆💙 #WomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/c8TxnOH85g — Pratika Rawal (@PratikaRawal64) November 2, 2025







Support from Team and Fans

The Indian team made sure to have Pratika celebrate with them by taking a picture with her of the trophy – drawing a bond as a team. Fans and lovers of the game recognised Pratika’s contribution, determination, and spirit to the journey. Pratika Rawal’s happiness and excitement has quickly become an emotional highlight of the celebrations in 2025 Women’s World Cup.

This summary is based on reports Reuters, and social media sources. Quotes and reactions are compiled from verified public posts and credible news coverage available as of November 2025.

