Home > Sports > ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Team India Face Financial Penalty Before England Clash

Before their crucial ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against England that they needed to win, the India Women’s cricket team suffered a setback by being fined 5% of their match fee for a slow over rate for their match against Australia. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the penalty, adding pressure on themselves to be disciplined in the important match coming ahead.

Team India. (Image Credit: ICC/BCCI Women via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 15, 2025 16:53:25 IST

The Indian women’s cricket team had their warm up plans for what was always going to be a crucial match against England dampened when they were fined 5% of their match fees after their Women’s ODI World Cup contest against Australia for slow over rate. After considering the time allowances, the team was found to be a complete over short of where they should have been and thus the fine was imposed. There was no need for a hearing since captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the sanction after pleading guilty. 

Why Team India Is Facing Financial Penalty Before England Clash?

The sanction is given in the hardest situation for India, during the most difficult phase of the tournament. They need the win against England to keep their tournament hopes alive, and any distractions or inconveniences, on the field or off may prove way too costly. In this context, the sanction is tougher and unfair. The India vs England match is a must win decider for both teams, meaning that anything misplaced is going to make the cost of making mistakes more costly down the track. The slow over rate formal sanction serves as a reminder that the pressure of World Cup cricket comes in many forms, beyond just runs and wickets. Teams have to strike a balance between aggression and being disciplined, whether it is pushing for early scores, or attacking fields it can not lead to a lapse in the procedure. For India, against England, maintaining control of the tempo and time management will be just as important as the tactical decision.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Response To Financial Penalty Before England Clash

Harmanpreet Kaur’s acceptance of the sanction is part of taking responsibility as a leader. When the heat is turned up, taking responsibility can assist with team morale and cohesiveness, but it comes at the cost of the margin of error. More lapses could lead to greater scrutiny or sanctions and in a close tournament could push margins. With the argument between batters, bowlers or fielders, as India prepares to face England the focus is not only on talent, but also game management. Overs must be bowled in designated windows of time and teams need to maximise their strategic wrap points. More than just fines, failure to adhere to those can cost India their hopes of being World Cup champions. The match against England in Indore will take on an added importance. Post fine, India must come out and play a disciplined, high intensity game. Winning is imperative, not just for position, but also to get morale and momentum back on track in an event which has already been a challenging one.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 4:53 PM IST
Tags: Harmanpreet Kaur newsICC Women World Cup 2025india vs england womenIndia Women finedIndia Women vs EnglandTeam India women fined

