Home > Sports > WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

The World Test Championship points table has been shaken up as Pakistan moves to the second place. Pakistan scored a courageous 378 in their first innings.

(Image Credit: ICC)
(Image Credit: ICC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 15, 2025 15:26:50 IST

WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

Pakistan achieved a significant victory by 93 runs over South Africa in the first Test of the series, played in the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and with this win, Pakistan is sitting at second place next to Australia who tops the table. Pakistan declared 378 runs in their first innings with every player contributing when they need, especially Imam ul Haq and Saud Shakeel who both scored 98, Rizwan further provided 75 and Babar Azam chipped in 23.

Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights For WTC Points Table 2025

But the dominance on the field in the match belonged to spinner Noman Ali, who delivered an outstanding match spell of bowling, which saw him end the Test match with 10 wickets in the match of 6/112 & 4/73, running through South Africa’s top order, and equalling the World Test Championship record of 10 wickets in a match. Noman Ali’s potency in a pitch that high spun out the weakness of South Africa’s middle order, resulting in a match shift in session in Pakistan’s favour. With South Africa showing no signs of matching the required pressure in the chase of the Test match.

WTC Points Table 2025 After Pakistan’s Win

Dewald Brevis showed signs of defiance with a late 54, but De Zorzi with 16 runs and Rickelton with 45 runs failed to exploit solid discipline and aggressive spin. Pakistan’s extreme pace attack featuring Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan also ramped up pressure playing on the batting depth made for a competition. This momentum shift highlights how rapidly WTC momentum can shift in one Test Match. Pakistan’s spinning arsenal at home is being proven the difference and South Africa have a great deal of work to do to regroup before it is too late in the series. India, however, waits and watches, a result from a match anywhere along the table could affect their run in to the WTC championship.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:26 PM IST
WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

