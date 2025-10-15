LIVE TV
India vs Australia ODI Series Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team

India vs Australia ODI Series Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team

The cricket team predicted for India for the first ODI against Australia includes Shubman Gill as captain, Rohit Sharma will open, and Virat Kohli will bat at three. Rising all rounder Nitish Reddy is anticipated to make his debut in the spot, as India looks to inject some fresh energy in a steady lineup.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

India vs Australia ODI Series Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team

India will be facing Australia in the upcoming ODI series, the batting and bowling order in of India team seems to be at the peak. Shubman Gill is the new captain of Team India. In addition, when the top order stands up to bat, we are sure to see opener Rohit Sharma approaching it in his usual way based on his experience and effectiveness at the top of the order. Bruising leaves us with Virat Kohli who is also in form. It will be absolutely critical for Virat to blend his experience and skill to be able to handle the difficult game conditions he is being played in.

Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team, Batting Order 

Suryakumar Yadav an explosive batsman will be the one to settle the middle order and provide the needed acceleration. Nitish Reddy a young talent is anticipated to get his first game which will add to the batting depth. His skill to bat in any position in the order provides the side with versatility. Hardik Pandya’s dual role will be important as he will support with bat as well as ball. Ravindra Jadeja’s left arm spin and speedy fielding will give a balance to the team’s bowling particularly in the middle overs.

Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team, Bowling Order

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the pace bowling contingent based on their capacity for swing and success in taking early wickets. Kuldeep Yadav’s selection provides variety with wrist spin and we can hope that he too can break any threatening partnerships through the middle overs. India’s predicted playing XI for the first ODI against Australia does illustrate a balance between experience and inexperience, as they look to gain any form of momentum in recent action while also countering the challenge of the Australia team. The selections, all aimed at balance and depth, are aimed to maintain competitiveness in the following game.

India vs Australia ODI Series Predicted Playing XI For Indian National Team

