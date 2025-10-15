LIVE TV
Ranji Trophy: BCCI's Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan's Duck Mistaken For His Brother's

Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s

In a Ranji Trophy match, there was a mix up by the BCCI which gave a duck to Sarfaraz Khan instead of his brother Musheer Khan who got out for naught. The scoring mistake created confusion among the audience before the scorecard was rectified, thus revealing hurdles in the reporting of domestic cricket.

(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 15, 2025 12:53:14 IST

Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s

The beginning of the Ranji Trophy season 2025/26 witnessed a scenario where one unassertive BCCI communication would lead to a real duck for Sarfaraz Khan, nevertheless, Musheer Khan was the one to finally get dropped from the team. The error took place during the match between Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai at the Sher e Kashmir stadium.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s Musheer Khan

The fans at first thought that Sarfaraz has been fired because of a duck hence the confusion and speculation on social media. The BCCI subsequently overturned the scorecard with the dismissal being attributed to Musheer, who had started the innings together with Ayush Mhatre. This shows those difficulties in the reporting of domestic cricket, particularly in cases when the games are not aired live. Absence of real time news and visual coverage can be a source of misunderstanding and misinformation. Though this was corrected, the mistake initially created debates among fans and analysts that correct and timely reporting is very crucial in cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan In Ranji Trophy

The puzzlement was especially heart rending to Sarfaraz Khan. After missing a number of high profile domestic games because of injury such as the Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup among others, his re entry into red ball cricket was widely expected. Being caused to blame his brother being dismissed on himself contributed to his returning hardships. However, the grit and the desire of Sarfaraz to get back to form is also noticeable. Both the Khan brothers are skilled cricketers and they have been making it in domestic cricket. Musheer Khan, although this match started off on the wrong foot, has had good performances in his past seasons. Their trip reminds people of how uncertain the game of cricket can be and how proper reporting is in ensuring that the sport maintains its integrity.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan No Handshake Controversy: Absent In Cricket, High Fives Present In Hockey

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s

Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s
Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s
Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s
Ranji Trophy: BCCI’s Scorecard Error Causes Stir In Domestic Cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s Duck Mistaken For His Brother’s
QUICK LINKS