India vs Pakistan No Handshake Controversy: Absent In Cricket, High Fives Present In Hockey

In stark contrast to the high strung situation in the Asia Cup cricket matches where the Indian team and the Pakistani team were seen to not shake hands at the onset of increased political tension, the respective junior hockey teams were seen most cordial with one another before, during and after their match at Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Before the start of the game the players were seen exchanging high fives and joking, and post game shook hands, showing the uniting power of sports.

India vs Pakistan, Cricket Compared To Hockey

Diplomatic tensions that came with the May military confrontation between India and Pakistan tainted the cricket series. The Indian squad, which was headed by Suryakumar Yadav, in turn, refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, as well as receive the Asia Cup trophy in the hands of Pakistani Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan. On the other hand the hockey game was rife with respect and friendship. In spite of the political tensions both teams interacted pleasantly, setting their differences aside to settle down for the game. Their encounter was a sincere reminder that sport can help connect people and bring them together.

Nationalism On The Field Or In Popular Narrative?

The contrast in the actions of these two sports portrays the convoluted relationship between politics and sportsmanship. Although cricket usually shows the moods of the country and the political situations, junior hockey seems to be rather based on the spirit of the game, proving that sport may be the means of unification and reconciliation. This episode elucidates the necessity to support positive relations in sports regardless of the political stressors. It is a monument of how strong sportsmanship can be, and how one can hope that someday in the future the future can bring about peace and mutual understanding between countries on and off the field.

Also Read: WATCH: Team India Departs For Australia, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Lead The Charge