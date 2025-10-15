WATCH: Team India Departs For Australia, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Lead The Charge

The white ball team of India left New Delhi early in the morning on Wednesday to travel to Australia to take part in a full limited overs tour that has three ODIs and five T20Is. The excursion is the second coming of batting genius Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the action in the white ball setup, despite a major leadership change in progress.

Team India Departs For Australia

The ODI captaincy has been handed to Shubman Gill and this is an indication of the strategic change India has adopted in terms of youth leadership. Kohli and Sharma, who have been relegated to T20Is and Tests in recent times, will now be able to work on ODI assignments only, with experience without overworking the multi format agenda. The T20I series will be completed between October 29 and November 8. The touring party will be Shreyas Iyer with Vice Captain, KL Rahul with wicketkeeper, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and many other experienced and youngs members.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has given up the captaincy of the ODI and handed over the position to Gill although he still has a position in the batting line. The two Kohli and Sharma previously retired too late Test cricket and T20Is following their exit off the list of red ball and shortest format in India. This was the last time Kohli and Sharma were on the field as India remained unbeaten in the sights of the Champions Trophy and Rohit got the Player of the Match award after smashing 76 off 83 balls.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Lead The Charge

As the team got their way through the airport, the media and spectators came to have a glimpse of the team to see some of the main names on the list, Gill, Rohit, Kohli, Iyer, Arshdeep, and Jurel making quite an eye catcher of the team to come. The world cup in South Africa is just around the corner 2027 and to this effect, selectors and fans would be looking at this new lot of leadership to determine how it will handle the pressure.

