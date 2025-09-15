"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row
"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row

"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 20:29:07 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI): Former cricketer Atul Wassan defended Indian players as they refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their Asia Cup 2025 clash, saying that if the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is not willing, then why are the Men in Green insisting on it?

The India-Pakistan rivalry got another chapter in its storied history. With the match being the first between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks on India back in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terror, the tensions were at an all-time high.

Team India, battling backlash for even going ahead with the match in the multi-nation tournament, restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma’s heroics with the bat were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win.

The highlight of the match occurred after the match, as the skipper and his batting partner walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, and the skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces, while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

On Indian cricketers refusing to shake hands with Pakistani cricketers during yesterday’s match, Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan said, “They have become so shameless that they want to force us into shaking hands. What kind of mentality do they have? Everyone came to know that you had been insulted. If we are not willing to meet you, then why are you insisting?”

“They insulted themselves more after filing the complaint. The complaint shows how immature and juvenile they are. Our message was clear that we played for the ecosystem, but not to expect anything more from us because we don’t like you at all,” Wassan said.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Monday demanded “immediate removal” of the match referee of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Andy Pycroft, “over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws.”

Speaking on the incident, Naqvi wrote on X, “The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.”

Following the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media.

Following the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims and dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their efforts in combating the Pakistan-sponsored terror, most notably the launch of Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of April’s Pahalgam terror attacks.

“Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said after the win in the post-match interview.

Following that in the press conference, on being asked about a handshake being against the sportsman spirit, Suryakumar had replied, “I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

asia cup 2025atul-wassanindiaindian-armed-forcesMohsin Naqvipahalgam-attack-victimspakistanpcb-complaintcricketsuryakumar yadav

"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row

"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row

"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row
"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row
"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row
"If we are not willing to meet you, why are you insisting?": Atul Wassan rebukes Ind-Pak handshake row

