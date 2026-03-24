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Home > Sports News > ‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi

‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the judiciary over the alleged inhumane treatment of his wife, Bushra Bibi, raising serious human rights concerns in a rare Eid interaction, while also flagging his own deteriorating health amid ongoing imprisonment and legal battles.

Imran Khan is facing 14 years of jail time. Image Credit: AFP
Imran Khan is facing 14 years of jail time. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 24, 2026 13:19:07 IST

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‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, slammed Pakistan’s judiciary department for its inhumane treatment of his wife. The World Cup-winning coach has faced multiple health ailments while being jailed. Khan was jailed for the first time on the 9th of May, 2023 by the Islamabad High Court. However, he was released after his initial arrest. Later, the former Prime Minister was arrested again at his residence in Lahore in August 2023. He is facing 14 years in jail for the corruption cases against him.

In an interview, Khan’s son conveyed the message from his father, in which he slammed the judiciary department of the nation. He described the behaviour towards his wife, Bushra Bibi, as “inhumane treatment”. Khan reportedly said that the behaviour towards his wife is just to “blackmail” the 73-year-old.

Imran Khan: Judges should be ashamed of themselves

Since January, Bushra Bibi has been detained in Adiala Jail for being implicated in multiple corruption cases along with the former Prime Minister. She has been charged with seven years of jail time. In a report in The Independent, Khan said, “The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and again, we have approached the judiciary, but they have sold their souls for personal gain. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi, simply to blackmail me?”

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The former Pakistani Prime Minister talked about how his wife has been kept in complete isolation. He believes the decision to keep Bushra in isolation is not only unnecessary but also inhumane. The former cricketer talked about how he is able to meet his wife for barely 30 minutes a week. The weekly visit is also denied, according to Imran. While putting on the allegation, Imran said, “She is kept in total seclusion, permitted only 30 minutes with me per week, and even that is often denied.”

Imran Khan’s health deteriorates in jail

International attention has also been focused on the former cricketer’s health. After his legal team revealed that he had lost 85% of his right eye’s vision, he recently underwent treatment for an eye ailment. 14 international cricket giants, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in response to this circumstance, pleading for Khan to be treated with “dignity and basic human consideration.” However, there has been no response from Pakistan’s authorities on this plea.

Since August 2023, Imran Khan has been detained for a number of legal accusations. He was evaluated by a five-person medical board at Adiala Jail in March 2026 after the Islamabad High Court issued an order. They verified a diagnosis of Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), a dangerous disorder that can cause irreversible vision loss and is frequently associated with diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular risks.

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‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi

‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi

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‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi

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‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi
‘Blackmailing me Through my Wife’: Imran Khan Blasts Pakistan Judiciary, Alleges Inhuman Treatment of Bushra Bibi
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