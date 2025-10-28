LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow's Clash Between India And Australia?

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

India and Australia meet in the first T20I tomorrow, with both teams in good form and evenly matched. Historically India have been better, but the statistics favour the team chasing the total, making this match too close to call.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 28, 2025 13:15:20 IST

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

The two cricket giants are starting the first of five T20s at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 29 October 2025. Australia enters the game in high spirits in all formats, having won just a single of their previous 5 T20s. Their batting line stalemates with the attacking players such as Travis Head, Matt Short and Joshua Inglis and their pace attack is supported by the experienced player of the club, Joshua Hazlewood who continues to make an impact with the ball. 

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction

India, conversely, comes to this series following an Asia Cup 2025 win and have mostly brought the same team to this series, with the exception of one player which is Nitish Kumar Reddy not being in that tournament. At Manuka Oval, the team that follows has had an advantage, a little over 40 per cent of the games at the ground have gone to the second batting side. A total of over 180 is regarded as a good venue. Their assessment also forecast that the team batting second will have the advantage of winning the match based on the venue and conditions. 

Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

In the T20Is head to head records, India have the upper hand with 20 wins out of 35 matches between both teams with Australia winning 11 and one match being drawn. The profundity of their batting and the current winning streak also makes them confident, but their bowling attack must be adjusted to the Australian conditions. Both sides in the article have approximately equal chances of winning (50/50), and it underlines the hard part of calling a clear favourite before a closely matched contest. 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:13 PM IST
