In an open interview, referee of the former ICC matches Chris Broad revealed that in his entire 21 years as an official he had been told to be lenient on the India national cricket team when they were under the obligatory over rate of required match. On one occasion, Broad alleged that the end of a match was three or four overs in the red on the Indians and he was informed through a phone call that he should be lenient and find some time since it was India. He explained this as belonging to the bigger politics within the ICC and that it represented how enforcement of rules could be compromised according to the teams involved.

Broad proceeded to clarify that it was not an isolated instance as even the following match saw another such over rate failure by the then captain of India Sourav Ganguly who reportedly ignored the hurry up calls of the referee. During that game, Broad requested to be given instructions and was advised to simply do him. The case, Broad reckons, highlighted the extent to which politics (many of the guys now are either more politically aware or simply holding the head under the parapet) had become institutionalized in the officiating set up.

Looking back on his time in the office, Broad remarked that the sport has become significantly more political as India has become a stronger figure in the international organization of cricketing operation. He said that India had got all the money and now owned the ICC in most aspects, so that when his contract was not renewed in 2024, he was glad to leave that troubled atmosphere. His exposures cast doubt on the issue of justice and equality in the rules of the game.

