IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Impact India’s Comeback Against Australia?

The second ODI match between India and Australia will be hosted on October 23 at the Adelaide Oval and the prediction shows that there is a high chance that the entire 50 overs game is going to be played in the match.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Report

AccuWeather gives the morning forecast as lightly sunny with the possibility of rain at 25 percent and the cloud cover at 70 percent. After which, in the afternoon, the possibility of precipitation reduces to 1 percent and the cloud cover to 28 percent. The cloud cover is raised to 85% in the evening which however is still experiencing a 1% chance of rain which should not taint the game. Team India is also out to recover after they had lost their first ODI with Australia in Perth because of the rain in which Australia had pursued an incorrectly calculated target of 131 and ending with 7 wickets to spare.

Will Rain Impact India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

These are some of them Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who are under consideration after their unimpressive show in Perth. Kohli was very good at the Adelaide oval and had 244 runs in four ODs and 61 average with two centuries, so he will be hoping that he would get some form in a ground that he had previously performed well. It is believed that the Adelaide pitch will make a fair battle between the bat and ball and this will give the two teams an opportunity to play in their favour. The weather being fine, and a big game now on the anvil, every eye would be on the Indian team to level the score and to receive some long overdue impetus.

