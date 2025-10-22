LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Big Trouble, Virat Kohli Under Less Pressure

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Big Trouble, Virat Kohli Under Less Pressure

The Adelaide ODI featured Kohli still feeling comfortable in his spot and place in the Indian side with Sharma's struggles being a concern. This match showed what a long break can do to senior players and the importance of Sharma's return to form.

(Image Credit: ANI) India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025
(Image Credit: ANI) India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 22, 2025 10:42:52 IST

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Big Trouble, Virat Kohli Under Less Pressure

In the first match of the series against the Australia’s national cricket team, the return of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t justify the hype around them. While Kohli looked to have held onto his spot in the pecking order and trust in the team, an underwhelming performance has put Sharma in ‘big trouble.’ 

India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Rohit Sharma In Big Trouble, Virat Kohli Under Less Pressure

Both Kohli and Sharma made their returns from an extended break against a fast bouncy wicket in Perth while making little contribution in India’s batting innings. Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath said Kohli and Sharma were ‘found out’ their rustiness after their lack of competitive cricket was exposed. While it seems Kohli will be in the team, Sharma’s future will be under heavy scrutiny and capable of a tough run of results for India. With the second encounter of the series shifting to another venue in Adelaide, India must pull off a win to keep their chances in the series alive. The second ODI will provide the chance for both veteran players, for Rohit Sharma to show he can arrest the slide of form, while for Kohli, he can show he is back to form.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In India vs Australia 2nd ODI 

The story points to a broader theme, the interim period of Indian ODI cricket, the demands on a senior player, and the difficulty of adjusting back to overseas conditions taking into account the interruption. Although Kohli probably still has a little bit of margin, Sharma needs to act soon or risk a permanent loss in India’s future plans. 

Also Read: Former Australian Pacer Reveals What Went Wrong For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS