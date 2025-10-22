Australian cricketing icon Glenn McGrath has weighed in on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s difficulties, stating that the seasoned ‘pros’ were ‘found out’ on Perth’s fast, bouncy pitch. Both Kohli and Rohit were unproductive in the first One Day International the pair played after an eight month break. Rohit only scored eight runs off Josh Hazlewood and was dismissed in the first over, while Kohli fell to Mitchell Starc after facing just eight balls.

Former Australian Pacer Reveals What Went Wrong For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

According to McGrath, Kohli and Rohit’s extended period away from international cricket was evident with their timing and did show some adjustment issues on Perth’s pace and bounce, as those characteristics are not usually found in Indian conditions. Even with plenty of practice before the game, the Australian great believes that the pair lacked the match sharpness and rhythm that is essential in the first game of the series. McGrath said on his Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

India’s showing in Perth has generated inquiries over their readiness for overseas conditions and the future of senior players into the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli and Rohit, the two senior players who are both in their mid 30s, are being closely monitored as India begins to groom a younger team. India is now in Adelaide, where both players spent considerable amounts of time hitting balls in order to stimulate confidence and rhythm. Fans and analysts alike can anticipate watching how Kohli and Rohit respond over the next week or so, as the profile and emphasis on form, fitness and leadership becomes sharper as India’s ODI plans advance.

Also Read: No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games