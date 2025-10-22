LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games delhi china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games

No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games

The under 20 kabaddi team from India thrashed Pakistan 81–26 in 3rd Asian Youth Games, although the match ended in a dustup regarding a No Handshake before the match went on. It was a commanding victory that illustrated India's superiority on the mat, but also caused some discussion over sportsmanship and diplomacy.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 22, 2025 08:39:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games

In a stunning display of power at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, the youth kabaddi team from India overwhelmed their familiar rivals from Pakistan with an eye-popping 81-26 final score. The match was eye opening mostly because of India’s dominance, but equally eye opening because of what happened or didn’t happen before the match.

No Handshake Between India And Pakistan Kabaddi At 3rd Asian Youth Games

According to reports, India captain, Ishant Rathee, refused to even shake hands with the Pakistani team before the throw in. That raised some eyebrows in sporting circles, and political circles too. The match was over before it began. From the beginning, India was on fire. The Indian youth kabaddi team jumped out to a huge lead and stayed on Pakistan like they were on fire themselves. We do not have detailed breakdowns of scoring or play but the final score alone, and the final result of the match says enough about the disparity of strength on that day. Then again, the lack of a handshake gave a bit of a tense feeling before the whistle even blew. The gesture or non gesture, was in line with a growing trend amongst Indian teams not to exchange traditional saw a handshake when they met teams from other countries on the field, especially where political tensions and sensitivities were high. 

India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan 

While the specific reasons for the non handshake are not publicly defined, observers pointed to the broader context of relationship tensions between India and Pakistan, and the possibility of sports diplomacy flashing back. While the pre match handshake was missing as a yet visible statement from India’s point view and intentional or not this moment became part of media and social commentary. Also, analysts remind us the focus is about performance, India’s youthful kabaddi stars put on a masterclass of skill, coordination and execution, and look ready to challenge for gold. The win whipped up morale, and assisted in establishing India’s youth dominance in this sport. The match will be remembered not only for India’s commanding scoreline, but the matched handshake issue that flushed it. This has become significant, while the gesture was overshadowing but highlighting the competition. The contest demonstrated how sport and geo political issues can sometimes meet. Whether the hand shake snub will become a common feature in these sporting contests, remains to be seen. For now, India’s kabaddi team sent a clear statement: and it is on the mat and at this moment of this contest, they mean business.

Also Read: West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian Youth GamesAsian Youth Games 2025home-hero-pos-7Ind vs pak no handshake kabaddiIndia kabaddi teamIndia vs Pakistan KabaddiIshant Rathee kabaddikabaddi latest news IndiaNo handshake India vs Pakistan kabaddiPakistan kabaddi team

RELATED News

Former Australian Pacer Reveals What Went Wrong For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play

LATEST NEWS

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Images to Share With Your Siblings

Airbus opens second jet assembly line in China

Singer Actor Rishabh Tandon, Known As ‘Faqeer’, Passes Away In Delhi

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to take on Apple with help from Google and Qualcomm

Bhai Dooj 2025: Check Tika Ceremony Timings and Shubh Muhurat Across Cities

UPDATE 2-NCAAF Results

Who Is Francesca Orsini? UK-Based Hindi Scholar Deported From India Over Visa Violations

Cuban musicians, US ambassador pay homage to 'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz

No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games
No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games
No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games
No Handshake, India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan At 3rd Asian Youth Games
QUICK LINKS