In a stunning display of power at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, the youth kabaddi team from India overwhelmed their familiar rivals from Pakistan with an eye-popping 81-26 final score. The match was eye opening mostly because of India’s dominance, but equally eye opening because of what happened or didn’t happen before the match.

No Handshake Between India And Pakistan Kabaddi At 3rd Asian Youth Games

According to reports, India captain, Ishant Rathee, refused to even shake hands with the Pakistani team before the throw in. That raised some eyebrows in sporting circles, and political circles too. The match was over before it began. From the beginning, India was on fire. The Indian youth kabaddi team jumped out to a huge lead and stayed on Pakistan like they were on fire themselves. We do not have detailed breakdowns of scoring or play but the final score alone, and the final result of the match says enough about the disparity of strength on that day. Then again, the lack of a handshake gave a bit of a tense feeling before the whistle even blew. The gesture or non gesture, was in line with a growing trend amongst Indian teams not to exchange traditional saw a handshake when they met teams from other countries on the field, especially where political tensions and sensitivities were high.

India Delivered 81-26 Triumph In Kabaddi Against Pakistan

While the specific reasons for the non handshake are not publicly defined, observers pointed to the broader context of relationship tensions between India and Pakistan, and the possibility of sports diplomacy flashing back. While the pre match handshake was missing as a yet visible statement from India’s point view and intentional or not this moment became part of media and social commentary. Also, analysts remind us the focus is about performance, India’s youthful kabaddi stars put on a masterclass of skill, coordination and execution, and look ready to challenge for gold. The win whipped up morale, and assisted in establishing India’s youth dominance in this sport. The match will be remembered not only for India’s commanding scoreline, but the matched handshake issue that flushed it. This has become significant, while the gesture was overshadowing but highlighting the competition. The contest demonstrated how sport and geo political issues can sometimes meet. Whether the hand shake snub will become a common feature in these sporting contests, remains to be seen. For now, India’s kabaddi team sent a clear statement: and it is on the mat and at this moment of this contest, they mean business.

