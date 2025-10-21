LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

West Indies created history by bowling all 50 overs with spin against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Shere Bangla Stadium. The spin quintet of Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze completed their full quotas. It marked the first instance in ODI history where a full-member nation used no pace bowlers.

West Indies create ODI history by bowling all 50 overs with spin against Bangladesh in Dhaka’s Shere Bangla Stadium. Photo: X.
West Indies create ODI history by bowling all 50 overs with spin against Bangladesh in Dhaka’s Shere Bangla Stadium. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 21, 2025 18:15:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

West Indies has created history against Bangladesh by bowling an entire innings that is 50 overs using spin bowlers only. The historic first took place during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze, the five spinners from The West Indies, completed their full 10 overs quota. This is for the first time in the history that full-member side bowled all 50 overs without using a single pace bowler.

Dry Shere Bangla Surface Assists West Indies Spinners

The Shere Bangla surface had multiple cracks and a dry texture assisting the spinners. The conditions made batting difficult, with most of Bangladesh’s top order getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite regular breakthroughs by the West Indies bowlers, Bangladesh found a savior in Rishad Hossain. The spin-bowling all-rounder produced a crucial late burst, scoring a blistering 39 off just 14 deliveries, including three sixes and three fours. His innings added 50 runs in the final four overs and shifted the momentum toward Bangladesh.

At the end of 46 overs, the hosts were struggling at 163/7, but Rishad’s counterattack lifted Bangladesh to a competitive total of 213 for seven wickets.

Also Read: IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

Bangladesh’s Batting Struggles Against West Indies Continue

Soumya Sarkar was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 45 runs off 89 balls, but his slow innings highlighted the difficulty of batting on the dry track. Except for Rishad, none of the Bangladeshi batters managed a strike rate over 100.

The West Indian spinners dominated the innings, with Gudakesh Motie emerging as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets. Akeal Hosein and Alick Athanaze took two wickets each, while Chase and Pierre provided disciplined support.

The visitors, who failed to chase down 208 in the first ODI, will once again face a test of temperament against Bangladesh’s spin attack. In the series opener, Bangladesh had bowled out the West Indies for 133 to secure a 74-run victory.

With another slow and turning surface on offer, the Caribbean side will need to find answers against Rishad Hossain and the rest of Bangladesh’s spin contingent.

Breaking a 29-Year Record

Before this match, the record for the most overs of spin bowled by a full-member team in an ODI was held by Sri Lanka. The island nation bowled 44 overs of spin against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 1996, a game where legends like Muttiah Muralitharan, Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Dharmasena, Upul Chandana, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Hashan Tillakaratne collectively took seven wickets to seal a 35-run win.

Sri Lanka repeated the feat in two more ODIs, against New Zealand in 1998 and Australia in 2004.

Most Overs of Spin in an ODI (Full-Member Teams)

50 overs: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2025

44 overs: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1996

44 overs: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1998

44 overs: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2004

43 overs: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1995

Also Read: When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 6:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladesh cricket teamCricket newssports newsWest Indies CricketWest Indies vs bangladesh

RELATED News

Bayern extend deal with coach Kompany to 2029

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

Forest hire ex-Everton boss Dyche to replace Postecoglou

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return, India’s Dynamic Keeper Ready For Action

LATEST NEWS

West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Pakistan Becoming New Hub For Hamas? US Report Claims Naji Zaheer Attending ‘Death To Israel’ Rallies With LeT, JeM Leaders

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

BRIEF-KFH Qtrly Profit 150.5 Million Dinars

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Stuttering 'gets worse when I'm anxious'

West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?
West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?
West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?
West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?
QUICK LINKS