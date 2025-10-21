West Indies Bowl All 50 Overs With Spin Against Bangladesh, Create Record – A First In ODI History?

West Indies has created history against Bangladesh by bowling an entire innings that is 50 overs using spin bowlers only. The historic first took place during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze, the five spinners from The West Indies, completed their full 10 overs quota. This is for the first time in the history that full-member side bowled all 50 overs without using a single pace bowler.

Dry Shere Bangla Surface Assists West Indies Spinners

The Shere Bangla surface had multiple cracks and a dry texture assisting the spinners. The conditions made batting difficult, with most of Bangladesh’s top order getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores.

Despite regular breakthroughs by the West Indies bowlers, Bangladesh found a savior in Rishad Hossain. The spin-bowling all-rounder produced a crucial late burst, scoring a blistering 39 off just 14 deliveries, including three sixes and three fours. His innings added 50 runs in the final four overs and shifted the momentum toward Bangladesh.

At the end of 46 overs, the hosts were struggling at 163/7, but Rishad’s counterattack lifted Bangladesh to a competitive total of 213 for seven wickets.

Bangladesh’s Batting Struggles Against West Indies Continue

Soumya Sarkar was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 45 runs off 89 balls, but his slow innings highlighted the difficulty of batting on the dry track. Except for Rishad, none of the Bangladeshi batters managed a strike rate over 100.

The West Indian spinners dominated the innings, with Gudakesh Motie emerging as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets. Akeal Hosein and Alick Athanaze took two wickets each, while Chase and Pierre provided disciplined support.

The visitors, who failed to chase down 208 in the first ODI, will once again face a test of temperament against Bangladesh’s spin attack. In the series opener, Bangladesh had bowled out the West Indies for 133 to secure a 74-run victory.

With another slow and turning surface on offer, the Caribbean side will need to find answers against Rishad Hossain and the rest of Bangladesh’s spin contingent.

Breaking a 29-Year Record

Before this match, the record for the most overs of spin bowled by a full-member team in an ODI was held by Sri Lanka. The island nation bowled 44 overs of spin against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 1996, a game where legends like Muttiah Muralitharan, Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Dharmasena, Upul Chandana, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Hashan Tillakaratne collectively took seven wickets to seal a 35-run win.

Sri Lanka repeated the feat in two more ODIs, against New Zealand in 1998 and Australia in 2004.

Most Overs of Spin in an ODI (Full-Member Teams)

50 overs: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2025

44 overs: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1996

44 overs: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1998

44 overs: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2004

43 overs: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1995

