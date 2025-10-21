IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

The legendary Adelaide Oval has already become a magical field to Virat Kohli in the 50 over format. He has played four ODI games in the ground and has gained 244 runs on an average of 61.0. The latter is in addition to 200 years, and his maximum was 107. The second match in Adelaide will give him a perfect opportunity to recover considering that he had hardly failed a duck in the first ODI in Perth and this was supported by a good track record at the venue in the past.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Kohli has excelled in Adelaide because of his flexibility to the pitch conditions, the actual bounce, the quick outfield, and the steady pace are the key to his characteristic timing and stroke play. The nature of the venue seems to suit his strengths and he can even thrive even on Australian land which is otherwise considered to be a difficult place to visit as a batter. It is remarkable to state that throughout his entire career, which spanned over two centuries, one of them was against the Australians themselves, thereby highlighting his tremendous ability to perform even under the most critical circumstances and against top quality opponents. The pressure on Kohli is enormous, as India is to play the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval, where not only the performance at Perth has to be overcome but he has also to show again that he is the king of this ground and, in addition, to provide support for the batting line.

Virat Kohli ODI Record, India vs Australia ODI Series

The background gives this next appearance a sense of importance, following a weak beginning of the series in India and with Kohli being back after an extended absence in ODI format, the match presents a turning point. In case he gives birth, it may turn the tide in the favor of India and provide the team with a morale boost. In case of his failure, the difference in his past at Adelaide and his current shape will come under examination. The previous performances of Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval, 244 runs and average of 61 and 2 tons, preconditions a possible great performance before the second ODI in the series. India will wish that he uses his ease in the venue and uses his setback in Perth as a knock to the statement.

