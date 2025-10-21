LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli's ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli's ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

The outstanding 244 runs scored by Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval in ODIs, with an average of 61 and two centuries, put the place among his most favored foreign grounds. Fans are looking forward to a resurgence of Kohli's great form and a new classic inning at Adelaide, as India is up against Australia in the second ODI.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 21, 2025 15:03:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

The legendary Adelaide Oval has already become a magical field to Virat Kohli in the 50 over format. He has played four ODI games in the ground and has gained 244 runs on an average of 61.0. The latter is in addition to 200 years, and his maximum was 107. The second match in Adelaide will give him a perfect opportunity to recover considering that he had hardly failed a duck in the first ODI in Perth and this was supported by a good track record at the venue in the past.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval Ahead Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Kohli has excelled in Adelaide because of his flexibility to the pitch conditions, the actual bounce, the quick outfield, and the steady pace are the key to his characteristic timing and stroke play. The nature of the venue seems to suit his strengths and he can even thrive even on Australian land which is otherwise considered to be a difficult place to visit as a batter. It is remarkable to state that throughout his entire career, which spanned over two centuries, one of them was against the Australians themselves, thereby highlighting his tremendous ability to perform even under the most critical circumstances and against top quality opponents. The pressure on Kohli is enormous, as India is to play the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval, where not only the performance at Perth has to be overcome but he has also to show again that he is the king of this ground and, in addition, to provide support for the batting line.

Virat Kohli ODI Record, India vs Australia ODI Series 

The background gives this next appearance a sense of importance, following a weak beginning of the series in India and with Kohli being back after an extended absence in ODI format, the match presents a turning point. In case he gives birth, it may turn the tide in the favor of India and provide the team with a morale boost. In case of his failure, the difference in his past at Adelaide and his current shape will come under examination. The previous performances of Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval, 244 runs and average of 61 and 2 tons, preconditions a possible great performance before the second ODI in the series. India will wish that he uses his ease in the venue and uses his setback in Perth as a knock to the statement.

Also Read: BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return, India’s Dynamic Keeper Ready For Action

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adelaide Ovalind vs aus odisIndia vs Australia ODI SeriesVirat Kohli ODIVirat Kohli ODI RecordVirat Kohli ODI Record Adelaide OvalVirat Kohli ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

