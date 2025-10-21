LIVE TV
BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant's Return, India's Dynamic Keeper Ready For Action

Rishabh Pant is going to return to India on an eagerly awaited basis after his 2022 car accident recovery, his presence reinforces the Indian middle order and adds freshness and equilibrium to the team.

Published: October 21, 2025 14:29:33 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially declared the amazing event of Rishabh Pant’s comeback to the national team, marking a great milestone in his recovery process. After a long rehabilitation phase, the wicketkeeper batter is likely set for his first competitive match in the last week of October against South Africa, after he suffered major injuries in a car accident back in late 2022. Besides, he is back to the sport and this has created a lot of excitement not just among Pant’s fans but also among experts who have been waiting for his return with bated breath.

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return

The return of Pant, who is a match winner by nature and a bit of an aggressive player, is going to be a massive advantage for the middle order and the wicketkeeping department of the Indian cricket team just before the international gigs start. His absence created a gap that the Indian team was unable to fill with any of the other players in their playing XI. In the meantime, BCCI’s medical team has indicated that Pant has successfully completed all the necessary fitness and readiness for match tests and is hence, given the green light to play at the highest level. Rumors are that Pant will participate in India’s home series and only then his candidacy to ICC tournaments and other major events next year will be decided. His return to cricket will not only increase the talent pool of the Indian XI but also bring in Pant’s experience and energy as the leader on the field.

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return, Internet calls It ‘Comeback Of The Year’

Confirmation of his return to play was met with jubilation and relief among his fans and mates who took to social media to describe it as ‘the comeback of the year.’ The wicket keeping left handed batter has been doing a lot of hard work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and was also seen participating in practice with the best Indian players. His return opens up a nice problem for the Indian team management in terms of balancing the different squad combinations. Pant’s coming back from injury is a new chapter in his life story that is full of motivation, and he has been very patient and strong throughout the ordeal.

