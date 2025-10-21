Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

On October 20th 2025, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Indian model actor Mahieka Sharma got noticed as they stepped out of their respective red dresses to a Diwali party. Their coordinated dressing style of red salwar suit and red kurta respectively to Mahieka and Hardik as a couple underlined their up and coming publicity.

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game With Red

Hardik, also put black pants, loafers, black sunglasses and gold accessories to the outfit and Mahieka made the outfit elegant with black leggins and white sandals. This appearance was achieved when Hardik confirmed that they are together on Instagram, two years after their parting with Natasa Stankovic. The couple has already spent their time together during a beach vacation and celebrated a birthday of Hardik, which also raised the interest of the population concerning the relationship slightly higher.







Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship

Mahieka is an actress, a model and has covered pages of various magazines among which are lifestyle and fashion magazines. In addition, Mahieka has advertised Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo through their advertisements. The variety of her clothes typically comprises exquisite designs of well known fashion designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. Their Diwali get out, where they don homogenous dresses and grasp hands on the street has endeared them and added the festivity feel to the events. Hardiak and Mahieka are becoming the hottest couple in the society because they continue to flaunt their couple life.

