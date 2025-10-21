LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma made an impression while attending a Diwali party dressed in matching red outfits, signaling their ascent into the public conception of them as a couple. The couple's fashionable appearance and show of affection have made them one of the more talked about couples in the limelight.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 21, 2025 13:41:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

On October 20th 2025, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Indian model actor Mahieka Sharma got noticed as they stepped out of their respective red dresses to a Diwali party. Their coordinated dressing style of red salwar suit and red kurta respectively to Mahieka and Hardik as a couple underlined their up and coming publicity.

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game With Red

Hardik, also put black pants, loafers, black sunglasses and gold accessories to the outfit and Mahieka made the outfit elegant with black leggins and white sandals. This appearance was achieved when Hardik confirmed that they are together on Instagram, two years after their parting with Natasa Stankovic. The couple has already spent their time together during a beach vacation and celebrated a birthday of Hardik, which also raised the interest of the population concerning the relationship slightly higher.



Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship

Mahieka is an actress, a model and has covered pages of various magazines among which are lifestyle and fashion magazines. In addition, Mahieka has advertised Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo through their advertisements. The variety of her clothes typically comprises exquisite designs of well known fashion designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. Their Diwali get out, where they don homogenous dresses and grasp hands on the street has endeared them and added the festivity feel to the events. Hardiak and Mahieka are becoming the hottest couple in the society because they continue to flaunt their couple life.

Also Read: India vs Australia ODIs: Australian Legend’s One Line Wisdom For Virat Kohli After Perth Duck

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyaHardik Pandya and Mahieka SharmaHardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma diwali 2025Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma twinningHardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma twinning diwalihardik pandya girlfriendMahieka Sharma

RELATED News

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

Blue Jays manager Schneider excited to represent Canada in World Series matchup with Dodgers

India vs Australia ODIs: Australian Legend’s One Line Wisdom For Virat Kohli After Perth Duck

Blue Jays manager Schneider excited to represent Canada in World Series matchup with Dodgers

LATEST NEWS

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

LAWYER FOR FORMER FRENCH PRESIDENT SARKOZY SAYS REQUEST FOR FREEDOM HAS BEEN FILED

US government shutdown delays Unilever's Magnum ice cream spin-off

JAPAN INCOMING CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY MINORU KIHARA ANNOUNCES MINISTERS IN TAKAICHI CABINET

Exclusive-Chipmaker CXMT plans Shanghai listing with $42 billion valuation, sources say

BRIEF-Ecopro To Divest 11 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Analysis-US-Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon

Viral Video: Iconic Pune Fort ‘Purified’ With Gaumutra After Woman Offers Namaz

Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Best WhatsApp and Instagram Messages and Wishes for Brothers and Sisters

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Defiant former French president Sarkozy to begin five-year prison term

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans
Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans
Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans
Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans
QUICK LINKS