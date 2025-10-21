LIVE TV
India vs Australia ODIs: Australian Legend's One Line Wisdom For Virat Kohli After Perth Duck

India vs Australia ODIs: Australian Legend’s One Line Wisdom For Virat Kohli After Perth Duck

After a seven month gap, Virat Kohli returned to ODI cricket and faced Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc in his very first ball, getting out for a duck, which is a very uncommon event for such a player.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 21, 2025 12:52:29 IST

In the wake of the Second ODI between India and Australia, that will be held on October 23rd, 2025, in Canberra, former cricketer Matthew Hayden imparted some crucial tips for the Indian batsman Virat Kohli. After a seven month hiatus, Kohli was returning to ODI cricket and faced Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc in his very first ball, getting out for a duck, which is a very uncommon event for such a player.

Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODI 

Matthew Hayden, who is known for his tough batting style and clever cricketing understanding, suggested that the Indian star batsman, whoever he is, will always need mental clarity. He opined on Star Sports, ‘When you see Virat Kohli hit the ball and his contact points the world class perfection of those…. There is hardly anything left to be interrogated in his game after 14,000 runs in this format. He is always playing the ball on the rise and getting the timing right very early.’ He further said, ‘The one thing I wish he doesn’t do is fight with himself and think too much when he is out there, because that is the time the errors always happen. When he has clarity, certainty and is able to read the game, he is a killer; and that is the factor in which he plays that allows him to do that.’

Virat Kohli Duck In India vs Australia 1st ODI

When Kohli was dismissed in Perth, he was caught trying to drive a ball which was clearly pitching outside off stump and hitting it in the air, the particular shot that led him to get out finally. This wicket also served as a reminder of a flaw that has at times, been his issue from the past. Hayden had not lost faith in Kohli’s ability, and feels that the talented Indian star will soon rediscover his original self again, with the correct mindset. The whole batting order of India with Rohit Sharma, along with India’s new captain Shubman Gill, and others struggled in 1st ODI. The team does face a pressure of bouncing back in the 2nd ODI on October 23, 2025, in Adelaide. Also Fans were very disappointed with the performance of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, several memes were made but there is always another day to keep fighting. Keeping Hayden’s thoughts in mind, Kohli and teammates will be challenged to adapt and perform to their potential.

Also Read: Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

