IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online The Gabba Cricket Ground Brisbane

With the clash of the titans between India and Australia as the final match scheduled for November 8, 2025, at The Gabba in Brisbane, the five match T20I series is about to witness its decisive game.

The match is slated to start at 1:45 PM IST, and Indians can watch it on the Star Sports network through a live broadcast on television.

For the online streaming option, the game will be available on the Jio Hotstar platform (app/website) which is mobile or smart device accessible.

Apart from the earlier mentioned ways to see the game, the reporting also provides a great insight into the game, the Indian team brings into the match a 2-1 advantage in the series thus a win or a rain affected draw would give them the series, on the other hand, the Australians need to win to get a tie. The spotlight is on top players like Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the Indian team and Shubman Gill as India aims to end the tour on a high note. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia to exploit the home ground, and attempt to change the current trend in their favor.

For cricket lovers, the implication is that being prepared is a must, make sure you are connected to the right channel or have already downloaded the streaming app before the start time, check your internet connection for the live stream, and don’t forget to tune in early to catch pre match discussions and toss reports. The last T20I match, whether you are viewing it on television or your mobile, is going to be very interesting, not only because of the contests on the field but also the way the broadcasting and streaming services make the action live.

