IND vs AUS ODI Series: Australia Announces Full Squad To Take On India

Australia have announced their teams to be used in the coming series of white ball matches with India, and have invited back a number of their key players to provide more depth to their teams. Mitchell Starc who has recently retired in T20 internationals has been recalled to the ODI team, providing the top order to a bowling team, which is currently without injured captain Pat Cummins. Other returnees, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, and Mitchell Owen are also added to the side to provide the side with more depth and experience before the high stakes series.

Australia Announces Full Squad To Take On India

Mitchell Marsh will head the Australian ODI team with other players such as Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Joshua Inglis and Adam Zampa being part of the team. In the meantime, their T20I team in the first two games has some recalls of interest. Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis are coming back, as they apparently missed the recent South Africa T20 series and a number of the players who were involved in the ODI setup will also be involved in this format. The absence of Pat Cummins leaves Marsh in charge of both formats. The selectors are trying to walk the fine line, but this entails balancing consistency and rotation in the face of the upcoming Test commitments and management of player workloads that come with a long season in which Australia is preparing. T20 squad, According to the selection chair George Bailey, the T20 squad will not change considerably but there will be some changes made later in the series to enable resting or domestic cricket preparation.

IND vs AUS ODI Series

This series has an additional burden considering the high batting line up of India that has former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Australia is aware that they have to come with their best in order to compete. Most of the teams have now been scheduled to play the first three ODs starting October 19, and a T20I leg to the end of early November. With both teams seeking to refine their white ball tactics before major tournaments around the world, it is not only about winning but also trial and error.

