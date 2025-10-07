‘Baap Ke Saath Auto Chala Le’ Mohammed Siraj Recalls MS Dhoni’s Brutal Warning

The passionate Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj disclosed to us the extent to which brutal trolling and negative criticism used to plague him in the past, and how the words of MS Dhoni served as a lifeline to him during such a depressing time. He remembered his lean patch with IPL fans telling him jokingly, jaa ke apne baap ke saath auto chalao (go drive an auto with your father) a vicious remark that was intended to belittle his background.

MS Dhoni’s Brutal Warning To Mohammed Siraj

Siraj acknowledged that emotional stress of the changing opinion of the people could be quite challenging, one day, they say to him there is no bowler like Siraj, and next day, when he does not perform, they become vicious. But a talk with Dhoni made an everlasting mark. Dhoni replied to him, ‘Nahin aana kisi ki baaton mein. Jab tu acha karega, toh poori diniya tumhare saath rahegi, aur jab kharaab karega, yahi duniya tujhe gaali degi.’ which means Do not pay attention to what other people say. Everyone will be on your side when you make good and the same world will hate you when you do not. That advice changed his way of thinking. Siraj claims that he has chosen to no longer need to find outside validation and rather concentrate on inside anchors: what his teammates, family, and self thought. His path that is now full of achievements and awards started in rather humble and difficult conditions. Siraj was born and brought up in Hyderabad, his father was an auto rickshaw driver and money was tight.

Mohammed Siraj’s Cricketing Career

At the beginning, he did not see a big cricketing career. During his childhood, he used to play tennis ball cricket and would use whatever little income he received to take care of his family. Things changed only after he was caught playing in a ground in Hyderabad. The Charminar Cricket Club agreed to accept him, and gave him financial and logistical help his initial experience with organized cricketing equipment such as spikes. There, Siraj struck with his tours around the districts, caught the eye with the nets bowling to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and ultimately burst the doors in the domestic circuits. He never gave up despite his early setbacks such as being omitted in early squads. He attributes his success to a blend of diligence, timing, blessings of his parents and psychological perseverance. Siraj is one of the most successful pace bowlers of India today, whose bowling is fierce and untiring. Behind all the wicket and all fiery spells is the tale of a man who came to know how to mute the noise with the experience of a legend.

