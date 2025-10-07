LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI 2nd Test: Probable Playing XI Of Team India Against West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Probable Playing XI Of Team India Against West Indies

To control the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, India is likely to have him rested in the second Test against the West Indies with Prasidh Krishna likely to take his place. Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel can also be employed in the XI as India is inclined to spin heavy combinations on the Delhi pitch.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 7, 2025 11:55:57 IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Probable Playing XI Of Team India Against West Indies

In Ahmedabad, India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test, and was powered by centuries of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja. Following that heavy score, the focus has now been instantly shifted in the way Team India will take up the second Test in Delhi, which will be played starting October 10. 

IND vs WI 2nd Test

One of the main arguments is that Jasprit Bumrah will be rested in the second match to deal with the workload. It has been reported that India might introduce Prasidh Krishna to replace in the speed attack, and considering that the pitch of Delhi will likely favour spin. Other options are also in consideration such as providing Devdutt Padikkal with an opportunity in the batting order to take the place of Sai Sudharsan who had a silent first Test. Dhruv Jurel will also remain with the gloves as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out because he has a foot injury. The addition of Axar Patel is also conjectured, which provides India with a more formidable spin all rounder and spin strength to the pitch, supposed to help the turn. In a nutshell, India can afford to turn more on spin and turn their fast bowling assault.

Probable Playing XI Of Team India Against West Indies

On the selection perspective, India have already executed some considerable changes on the squad. Karun Nair and Akash Deep have been sacked with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Padikkal recalled before this series. History of injury and workload management by Bumrah are still of major concern to the decision making as there are key series that lie ahead. Accordingly, the probable playing XI at the second test can appear to be, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill as captain, Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and maybe one more spin/pace option under conditions.

India will wish that these tweaks can continue giving them the dominance and clean sweeps. The resting opportunity of Bumrah means that the fringe players have a chance to test their abilities in this match, and the management will be able to plan their performance and at the same time, carry out a wise process of rotation of players next season.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:55 AM IST
Tags: ind vs wi, IND vs WI 2nd Test, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies Probable Playing XI, Probable Playing XI

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Probable Playing XI Of Team India Against West Indies

