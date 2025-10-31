India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Jemimah Rodrigues starred in India’s record chase against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final and was truly in shock upon learning so about her newly assigned batting position.

Jemimah Rodrigues, expected to bat lower at five, revealed that the last-minute decision was taken for this tactical change. “I actually didn’t know I was batting at three. I was still at five while taking a shower… Around five minutes before walking in, I was told I was batting No. 3,” she said after her match-winning, unbeaten 127.

The very last-minute move was a tactical strategy of the team management, to bring in a player who could anchor the innings early to counter the intense pressure of chasing down 339, a total that set a new record for the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Team Strategy Shift: The Anchor Role

This promotion of Rodrigues was an excellent strategic switch to ensure stability in the innings following the early dismissal of an opener; moreover, the decision was testimony to the faith the team had in her calm and calculative approach, given the earlier topsy-turvy nature of the top order in the tournament. “It wasn’t personal,” she said. “It was just for me to win this match for India because we’ve always lost in certain situations.

And I just wanted to be there to take us through.” It had been quite a throw by the team to position their most trusted anchor high in the order; and it paid back well. A partnership of 167 runs with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89) formed the spine of the chase, recovering India from 59/2.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Mindset: Winning for India

Jemimah Rodrigues’ extraordinary innings; maiden World Cup century really spoke not for personal accolades but a team victory. Today was not for my 50 or my 100, but rather about making India win, she was quoted as saying. This priority of a collective allows her to deal with the pressure of that unexpected number three slot and that daunting target.

She was there right until the end, showing remarkable composure, as she guided the innings. This defining performance that sent India into the final bears testimony to her flexibility, decision, and that last-minute change that went down in cricketing history.

