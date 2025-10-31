LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Jemimah Rodrigues stunned with an unbeaten 127, anchoring India's record 339 chase vs Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final. Informed just 5 mins before batting (from No. 5), the tactical shift stabilized after early wickets. Her 167-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur (89) propelled India to the final, prioritizing team win over personal glory.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Shock No. 3 Slot Seals India's Epic 339 Chase in World Cup Semi (Pc: X)
Jemimah Rodrigues' Shock No. 3 Slot Seals India's Epic 339 Chase in World Cup Semi (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 31, 2025 02:06:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Jemimah Rodrigues starred in India’s record chase against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final and was truly in shock upon learning so about her newly assigned batting position.

Jemimah Rodrigues, expected to bat lower at five, revealed that the last-minute decision was taken for this tactical change. “I actually didn’t know I was batting at three. I was still at five while taking a shower… Around five minutes before walking in, I was told I was batting No. 3,” she said after her match-winning, unbeaten 127. 

The very last-minute move was a tactical strategy of the team management, to bring in a player who could anchor the innings early to counter the intense pressure of chasing down 339, a total that set a new record for the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Team Strategy Shift: The Anchor Role

This promotion of Rodrigues was an excellent strategic switch to ensure stability in the innings following the early dismissal of an opener; moreover, the decision was testimony to the faith the team had in her calm and calculative approach, given the earlier topsy-turvy nature of the top order in the tournament. “It wasn’t personal,” she said. “It was just for me to win this match for India because we’ve always lost in certain situations.

And I just wanted to be there to take us through.” It had been quite a throw by the team to position their most trusted anchor high in the order; and it paid back well. A partnership of 167 runs with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89) formed the spine of the chase, recovering India from 59/2.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Mindset: Winning for India

Jemimah Rodrigues’ extraordinary innings; maiden World Cup century really spoke not for personal accolades but a team victory. Today was not for my 50 or my 100, but rather about making India win, she was quoted as saying. This priority of a collective allows her to deal with the pressure of that unexpected number three slot and that daunting target. 

She was there right until the end, showing remarkable composure, as she guided the innings. This defining performance that sent India into the final bears testimony to her flexibility, decision, and that last-minute change that went down in cricketing history.

Also Read: Remember When Khar Gymkhana Drops Jemimah Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership Amid Father’s Religious Conversion Controversy, Shockwaves In Mumbai!

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 1:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India vs Australiajemimah rodriguesWomen s World Cup semi-final

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

Will Rain Ruin India vs Australia 2nd T20I At Melbourne Cricket Ground? Check Weather Report

Why Did India Women and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands During Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

LATEST NEWS

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

New York Declares Emergency, Launches $65 Million Food Aid Plan To Avert Worsening Hunger Crisis Amid Shutdown

Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Dularchand Yadav Lalu’s Right-Hand Man Shot Dead Amid Bihar Campaign Chaos

Hamas Hands Over Coffins To Red Cross, Israel Accuses Group of Faking Hostage Recovery

DLF Q2 Results: Profit Drops To 15% YoY But Meets Street Estimates, Is the Real Estate Giant Losing Steam?

Google Offers Free Gemini AI To All Jio Subscribers, Bets Big On India’s AI Boom

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Why Did India Women and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands During Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’
India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’
India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’
India Vs Australia: Why Was Jemimah Rodrigues Asked To Bat At Number Three? ‘Five Minutes Before Walking In, I Was Told….’

QUICK LINKS