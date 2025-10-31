LIVE TV
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
Home > Sports > Remember When Khar Gymkhana Drops Jemimah Rodrigues’ Honorary Membership Amid Father’s Religious Conversion Controversy, Shockwaves In Mumbai!

Mumbai’s Khar Gymkhana revoked cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ honorary membership after allegations that her father misused it for religious gatherings linked to conversion activities, violating club rules. The decision followed heated debates at the club’s October 2024 AGM.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 31, 2025 00:51:31 IST

Back In October 2024, the Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai, one of the city’s finest clubs, withdrew the honorary three-year membership of Jemimah Rodrigues, the superstar of Indian women’s cricket. 

The decision was marred in controversy due to allegations that Jemimah’s father, Ivan Rodrigues, had abused the membership privileges to host large religious gatherings, purportedly for ‘conversion’ activities, on the club premises, thus violating the club’s own bylaws.

Club Bylaws and Alleged Misuse of Privilege

The heart of the matter is the alleged abuse of privilege extended to the cricketer of note. Jemimah, who received honorary membership in 2023 as the first female cricketer, was not directly implicated.

However, it was alleged by the club officials that her father, Ivan Rodrigues, used her membership to reserve the presidential hall for around 35 events in a span of one and a half years and usually at discounted rates.

These events were apparently hosted by ‘Brother Manuel Ministries’, as described by some of the older members of the club, who contend that the brigade breached the club’s Rule 4A, which, among other things, forbids holding religious services on the property of the club.

Members who attended these events described them as spiritual gatherings filled with music, dancing, and speeches, raising additional concerns about possible conversion attempts.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) Resolution

This issue came to a boiling point at the club’s AGM held on 20 October 2024, where after hot debates and pressure build up among the members, a resolution to immediately cancel Jemimah Rodrigues’s honorary membership was moved and adopted unanimously.

Some leaders at the club, however, dismissed the conversion allegations and alleged that the controversy was politically motivated as elections approach. Nevertheless, the general body saw fit to take action based on the already established breach of rules and misuse of club facilities.

The club further claimed to have collected financial dues worth over Rs 3.5 lakhs for the many events. Later, Jemimah’s father denied the conversion allegations and remarked that prayer meetings were simply held, knowing well by some office bearers only to cease immediately upon request.

This unfortunate incident brings into sharp focus that difficult intersection wherein the actions of a family member can impinge on the professional and personal associations of a leading athlete.

Her match-winning innings, filled with 14 fours and 3 sixes, not only carried India into the World Cup final but became a resounding voice against many controversies surrounding her family.

Also Read: IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ivan Rodriguesjemimah rodriguesKhar Gymkhana

QUICK LINKS