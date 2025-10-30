LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

India’s Women in Blue stunned defending champions Australia in the World Cup semi-final, chasing 339 to seal a historic 5-wicket win. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 powered the record chase, breaking Australia’s dominance and sending India into the finals against South Africa.

India Storms Into Finals! Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heroic 127 Shatters Australia’s Reign in Record-Breaking Chase (Credit: BCCI Women via X)
India Storms Into Finals! Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heroic 127 Shatters Australia’s Reign in Record-Breaking Chase (Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 30, 2025 23:13:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

What a tale the Women in Blue could tell through their performance; it was a great win against the defending champions Australia in the World Cup semi-final paving a way for the finals. With a very daunting 339, the Indian team made it to the highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODI history, showing calm and merciless brutality to achieve that.

It is a victory beyond a win. It is the very intent with which the air of invincibility of the seven-time world champions has been shattered, showing that this new Indian team is ready for glory.

Laying the perfect foundation for the target were breathtaking runs off the bat of Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield with a century that most would have very much crushed the spirit of any side. But with fearless aggression, Indian batters set out to face the challenge and, in the process, rewrote the record books on the high-octane knockout stage.

Batting Brilliance: Jemimah’s Masterclass

It was an innings of great depth and maturity to prepare one for an epic chase. Jemimah Rodrigues dazzled with 127 not out from 134 balls, propelling the innings crack open.

Early setbacks caused the chase to bear an increased percentage of pressure, but Rodrigues blushed alongside an active captain Harmanpreet Kaur, tying both batting hands in a wonder 167 runs for the third wicket. This flat play became a defining moment in conquering the Australian bowlers while facing the increasingly necessary run-rate.

It was, in a nutshell, an innings which plaited elegant yet calculated stroke play with astute running-it was extremely beneficial for the chase against one of the toughest bowling attacks in the world. With two critical, missed ETs on either of those occasions, Australia paid dearly for an entirely different turning point in the match as it evolved.

Resilient Roar: Power Play & Spin Control

The bowlers, too, earned their share of accolades for limiting that juggernaut line-up of Australia to 338 runs. Early breakthrough was provided by Kranti Goud, who dismissed Alyssa Healy, captain of the Australian squad.

Litchfield’s century kept rolling and was momentarily broken when Amanjot Kaur picked up that centurion’s wicket. The later overs brought spinners Sree Charani and Radha Yadav into the pick of the wickets, including that of the well-set Ellyse Perry, to keep the total far below the 350-mark.

The hard-fought outfielding displayed by the team, exhibiting keen runouts, showed India’s adaptability to the conditions. It augurs well for the depth of the team in playing under the unforgiving glare of a semi-final, taking them to the final against South Africa.

Also Read: IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2India vs Australia Women s World Cupjemimah rodrigues

RELATED News

Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts The Greatest Day In The History Of Indian Women’s Cricket Against Australia Women

Will Rain Ruin India vs Australia 2nd T20I At Melbourne Cricket Ground? Check Weather Report

Why Did India Women and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands During Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

LATEST NEWS

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Dularchand Yadav Lalu’s Right-Hand Man Shot Dead Amid Bihar Campaign Chaos

Hamas Hands Over Coffins To Red Cross, Israel Accuses Group of Faking Hostage Recovery

DLF Q2 Results: Profit Drops To 15% YoY But Meets Street Estimates, Is the Real Estate Giant Losing Steam?

Google Offers Free Gemini AI To All Jio Subscribers, Bets Big On India’s AI Boom

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Village To Supreme Court, The Rise Of India’s 53rd CJI

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final
IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final
IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final
IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

QUICK LINKS