IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

What a tale the Women in Blue could tell through their performance; it was a great win against the defending champions Australia in the World Cup semi-final paving a way for the finals. With a very daunting 339, the Indian team made it to the highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODI history, showing calm and merciless brutality to achieve that.

It is a victory beyond a win. It is the very intent with which the air of invincibility of the seven-time world champions has been shattered, showing that this new Indian team is ready for glory.

Laying the perfect foundation for the target were breathtaking runs off the bat of Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield with a century that most would have very much crushed the spirit of any side. But with fearless aggression, Indian batters set out to face the challenge and, in the process, rewrote the record books on the high-octane knockout stage.

Batting Brilliance: Jemimah’s Masterclass

It was an innings of great depth and maturity to prepare one for an epic chase. Jemimah Rodrigues dazzled with 127 not out from 134 balls, propelling the innings crack open.

Early setbacks caused the chase to bear an increased percentage of pressure, but Rodrigues blushed alongside an active captain Harmanpreet Kaur, tying both batting hands in a wonder 167 runs for the third wicket. This flat play became a defining moment in conquering the Australian bowlers while facing the increasingly necessary run-rate.

It was, in a nutshell, an innings which plaited elegant yet calculated stroke play with astute running-it was extremely beneficial for the chase against one of the toughest bowling attacks in the world. With two critical, missed ETs on either of those occasions, Australia paid dearly for an entirely different turning point in the match as it evolved.

Resilient Roar: Power Play & Spin Control

The bowlers, too, earned their share of accolades for limiting that juggernaut line-up of Australia to 338 runs. Early breakthrough was provided by Kranti Goud, who dismissed Alyssa Healy, captain of the Australian squad.

Litchfield’s century kept rolling and was momentarily broken when Amanjot Kaur picked up that centurion’s wicket. The later overs brought spinners Sree Charani and Radha Yadav into the pick of the wickets, including that of the well-set Ellyse Perry, to keep the total far below the 350-mark.

The hard-fought outfielding displayed by the team, exhibiting keen runouts, showed India’s adaptability to the conditions. It augurs well for the depth of the team in playing under the unforgiving glare of a semi-final, taking them to the final against South Africa.

