IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 second semi final is a battle for the ages and the ultimate clash of competition, with host nation India Women’s Cricket Team going up against last year’s titleholders and perennial champions, Australia Women’s Cricket Team. India has experienced it all on their way here, with some early losses only to come back with a vengeance to make this far. They do not have opening batter Pratika Rawal, who is injured, which has changed their batting order. Do they risk sending the explosive Shafali Verma with Smriti Mandhana to open or do they go with a steadier partner of experience in Harleen Deol, who is a safer bet to add stability at the top of the order.

The match is scheduled to be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST and play will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be televised in India on Star Sports Network with streaming available via the app and website of Jio Hotstar. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 171 not out in the semifinals against Australia will be looking to recapture that form and also, increase the visibility of the women’s game in India. India’s bowling has drastically bettered since this tournament under Radha Yadav and the batting looks more capable with its depth.

When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live?

Nevertheless, Australia remains the clear favorites in the contest. The return of captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, alongside in form players such as Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland, means the seven time title holders are virtually unbeatable. India has struggled against Australia previously in One Day Internationals as in 60 matches, India has only won 11 times while Australia has won 49 times. This is going to be a sensational semifinal match with the ultimate prize being a place in the final with the hope and revival of the home nation India against the stability and pedigree of the Australians.

