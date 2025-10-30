LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence After Suffering Horror Injury In Sydney, Says 'I'm Currently In…'

Shreyas Iyer suffered the injury while taking a catch on the field. What initially seemed like a minor rib issue later turned out to be a much more severe internal injury.

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credit: ANI)
Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 11:33:42 IST

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers as he continues to recover from a serious injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 30-year-old batter suffered the injury while taking a catch on the field. What initially seemed like a minor rib issue later turned out to be a much more severe internal injury. He was rushed to a Sydney hospital, where scans revealed a laceration to his spleen, leading to internal bleeding. Iyer was admitted to the ICU for treatment and close observation.

On Thursday, Iyer shared a message on social media thanking everyone for their love and prayers. “I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received, it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” he wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the extent of his injury through two detailed statements. In their first update on October 27, the board said, “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.”

A follow-up update from the BCCI on October 28 provided more clarity, stating that Iyer had suffered “a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.” The board assured fans that the bleeding was promptly controlled and that his condition had stabilised.

“Repeat scans have shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery,” the BCCI said.

ALSO READ: Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS