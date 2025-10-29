LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer's Recovery During Chhath Puja, Video Goes Viral

The video, shared on Instagram by Suryakumar’s sister, quickly went viral. It earned widespread love and admiration from cricket fans.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 16:04:37 IST

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s mother was recently seen praying for Shreyas Iyer’s speedy recovery during Chhath Puja. The video, shared on Instagram by Suryakumar’s sister, quickly went viral. It earned widespread love and admiration from cricket fans.

In the clip, Suryakumar’s mother is heard saying, “Main ye bolna chahti hoon ki Shreyas Iyer ke liye sab log prarthana karein ki vo bahut achhe se aa jaye. Kyunki maine kal suna ki uski tabiyat theek nahi hai, mujhe bilkul acha nahi laga.” (I want to say that everyone should pray for Shreyas Iyer’s good recovery. I heard that he isn’t well, and it made me very sad.)

Fans were deeply moved by her words, praising the Yadav family for their warmth and the strong bond shared between the players. Many on social media said the gesture reflected the deep sense of unity within the Indian cricket team.

Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering at a hospital in Sydney after suffering a serious injury during the third ODI against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that he sustained a laceration to his spleen and internal bleeding after attempting a tough running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling.

Although Iyer initially walked off the field, his condition worsened later, leading to immediate hospitalisation. Scans revealed a ruptured spleen and injury to his left rib cage, after which he was moved to the ICU for observation.

In a statement, the BCCI said Iyer’s condition is now stable and improving. “A repeat scan done on October 28 has shown significant recovery,” it said, adding that medical teams in Sydney and India are closely monitoring him.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 4:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS