Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: England Edges India By 22 Runs In Thrilling Lord’s Test

The long fight of Ravindra Jadega has gone in vain, after India fell short of 22 runs to chase the target at Lord’s. Ravindra Jadeja, who stood to the crease since the first session of India’s second innings, fought till the last wicket. However, no support from other batsmen left India to lose the Lord’s honour.

England First Innings Sets the Tone

Earlier, Ben Stokes, after winning the toss, chose to bat, and England made 387 runs in the first innings. Coincidentally, Team India, while batting the first Innings, also got all out on 387 runs. That set the stage for the thriller as the match solely depended on the second innings of both teams.

India Falls Short in Second Innings Chase

England coming to bat in the second innings set the target of 193 runs in front of India. India had the chance to win the match while chasing the target of 193 runs. However, Jofra Archer’s lethal bowling didn’t let the Indian batting lineup survive for long. India, while chasing the target of 193 runs, fell short of 22 runs and got all out on 170 runs.

Jadeja’s Fighting Knock Goes in Vain

LADIES & GENTLEMAN – PLEASE STAND UP AND SALUTE JADEJA. 🇮🇳 – The man has given everything in the Lord’s Test. 61* (181) while chasing 193, he was standing like a lone warrior there. History will remember your contributions, Sir Jadeja. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6TH9y9oLbu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2025

Even though the match didn’t go in favour of Team India but the fans and the opposition team hailed Team India for their fightback. England captain Ben Stokes was even seen hugging Ravindra Jadeja to console him after the loss.

Ben Stokes encouraging Siraj who was in tears after the defeat. 💔 pic.twitter.com/vk0MLA8n5B — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2025

On the other hand, Joe Root also consoled Mohammed Siraj, who went on to stick with Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja’s Grit Draws Praise Despite India’s Loss

LORD’S GIVING STANDING OVATION TO JADEJA AND INDIA. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/h8A6OtIijx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja went not out in the second innings with 61 runs off 181 balls. This will go down in the history of Ravindra Jadeja for his survival in the attacking bowling of the England team. Things would have been changed if India had won the test, then it would have been even bigger than the 2021 Sydney test match win.

Chasing 193 runs, India was off to a poor start as an uncontrolled pull attempt by Yashasvi Jaiswal removed him for a seven–ball duck, with Archer getting better of him for the second time in the match. India was 5/1.

KL was joined by Karun Nair. While Rahul looked in fluent touch with some boundaries to his name, a poor leave by Karun got him removed by Carse for just 14, reducing India to 41/2. Carse continued to torment Indian batters, removing skipper Gill (6) after troubling him with his line and length for a while, while the nightwatchman Akash Deep’s stumps were sent out for a toss by Stokes, ending India’s day at a psychological disadvantage for the hosts.

