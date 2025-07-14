From Saina Nehwal To Shikhar Dhawan: Indian Sports Stars Who Announced Separation or Divorce

India’s renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal revealed on social media that she and her husband Parupalli Kashyap are no longer together. This came as a very big shock to many Indian fans because everyone used to view them as a contented couple. Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal in the London Olympics 2012. She got married to Kashyap in 2018. Both of them practiced together at Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad for years.

Saina Nehwal Divorce News Arrived as Shock

Despite the fact that this news was huge, Saina is not the first Indian sportsperson to have been divorced from his/her partner. Over the last few years, many popular sports celebrities also had issues in marriage and divorced. Some did it discreetly, while others posted it on social media. These breakups indicate that even celebrities are not exempt from personal issues like any other person.

Shikhar Dhawan Got Divorce from Aesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan, the favorite Indian cricket team opener, also divorced his wife Aesha Mukherjee. They married in the year 2012. They also have a son, Zoravar. However, in October 2023, a Delhi court granted them divorce. The court declared that Shikhar received “cruelty” from Aesha, which is why they separated. This was also among the most discussed divorces in Indian cricket.

Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami Also Got Divorced

Another Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, also had issues in his personal life. He got divorced from his wife Natasa Stankovic in 2024. They both tweeted about it on social media. Then they began to live separate lives. Their marriage was also extremely popular among the fans.

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami also had a severe issue in his marriage. His wife Hasin Jahan charged him with domestic violence and infidelity in 2018. After which, they both parted their ways and began a fight for divorce in court. Up to date, their case is still not completed.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Took Mutual Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg-spinner, also got married to Dhanashree Verma in the year 2020. She is a dancer as well as a social media star. Their marriage also did not go well. They divorced each other in March 2025. They were not living together before that since June 2022. Both of them then approached the court together and requested for divorce mutually.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik Also Got Separated

India’s tennis queen Sania Mirza also experienced a separation. She was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in the year 2010. But in 2024, both of them revealed that they are no longer together. Reports indicated that they already lived apart prior to announcing it to the public.

Later on, Shoaib Malik wedded Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Sania Mirza did not get remarried. Now, she is living a bachelor life and spending time with her family and son. Her fans always stand by her side in whatever she wants to do.

