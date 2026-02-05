IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs England Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

India are all set to feature in their 10th U19 World Cup final on Friday in Harare. The Ayush Mhatre-led side will be taking on England in the title clash. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look to conclude it on a winning note. India have won the title five times before this.

Mhatre will look to join the elite list that includes the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw and Yash Dhull.

Here are the streaming details for the India vs England ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match.

When is the India vs England ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match?

The India vs England ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Friday, February 6, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

When will the India vs England ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match start?

The ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST

How can you watch the India vs England ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match LIVE?

The India vs England ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. JioHotstar’s app and website will stream the match LIVE.

SQUADS

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

England: Thomas Rew (C), Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq

