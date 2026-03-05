IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

IND vs ENG: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed a cricketing masterclass on Thursday as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan etched their names into the history books. In a high-octane ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, the dynamic Indian duo didn’t just stabilize the innings—they completely dismantled the English bowling attack to break a record that had stood for nearly two decades.

Walking into a cauldron of expectations, Samson and Kishan displayed fearless intent from the first ball. They brought up their 50-run partnership in a staggering 27 deliveries, signaling a shift in momentum that left the England fielders searching for answers. The pair eventually stitched together a massive 97-run stand from just 45 balls, effectively batting England out of the game during the middle overs.

In doing so, they officially surpassed the long-standing record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair in a T20 World Cup knockout match. The previous record of 84 runs was set 19 years ago by the legendary duo of Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa during the iconic 2007 World T20 semi-final against Australia in Durban. By bettering that historic feat, Samson and Kishan have signaled a passing of the torch in Indian T20 cricket.

The turning point of the innings came when England skipper Harry Brook handed Sanju Samson a massive lifeline, dropping a regulation catch at mid-on. Samson made the visitors pay dearly for that lapse. He was particularly ruthless against Jofra Archer, treating the pace spearhead with disdain by lofting him for two towering sixes and a flurry of boundaries. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter looked in a zone of his own, racing to a 26-ball half-century and threatening to take the score beyond England’s reach.

Samson’s blitz finally ended at the hands of Will Jacks, with Phil Salt completing the catch, but the damage was already done. He walked back to a standing ovation after smashing a breathtaking 89 off 42 deliveries, a knock decorated with eight boundaries and seven massive sixes. While the individual brilliance was evident, it was the record-breaking synergy between him and Ishan Kishan that has now set a new benchmark for India on the world stage. As India marches toward the final, this 97-run masterclass will be remembered as the night the 2007 ghosts were finally laid to rest.

