LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

Sanju Samson (89) and Ishan Kishan (39) create history at Wankhede! The duo smashed a 97-run stand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final vs England, breaking Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa’s 19-year-old record for India's highest partnership in a T20WC knockout. Read more.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record. Photo: BCCI- X
Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 5, 2026 21:01:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

IND vs ENG: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed a cricketing masterclass on Thursday as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan etched their names into the history books. In a high-octane ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, the dynamic Indian duo didn’t just stabilize the innings—they completely dismantled the English bowling attack to break a record that had stood for nearly two decades.

Walking into a cauldron of expectations, Samson and Kishan displayed fearless intent from the first ball. They brought up their 50-run partnership in a staggering 27 deliveries, signaling a shift in momentum that left the England fielders searching for answers. The pair eventually stitched together a massive 97-run stand from just 45 balls, effectively batting England out of the game during the middle overs.

In doing so, they officially surpassed the long-standing record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair in a T20 World Cup knockout match. The previous record of 84 runs was set 19 years ago by the legendary duo of Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa during the iconic 2007 World T20 semi-final against Australia in Durban. By bettering that historic feat, Samson and Kishan have signaled a passing of the torch in Indian T20 cricket.

You Might Be Interested In

The turning point of the innings came when England skipper Harry Brook handed Sanju Samson a massive lifeline, dropping a regulation catch at mid-on. Samson made the visitors pay dearly for that lapse. He was particularly ruthless against Jofra Archer, treating the pace spearhead with disdain by lofting him for two towering sixes and a flurry of boundaries. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter looked in a zone of his own, racing to a 26-ball half-century and threatening to take the score beyond England’s reach.

Samson’s blitz finally ended at the hands of Will Jacks, with Phil Salt completing the catch, but the damage was already done. He walked back to a standing ovation after smashing a breathtaking 89 off 42 deliveries, a knock decorated with eight boundaries and seven massive sixes. While the individual brilliance was evident, it was the record-breaking synergy between him and Ishan Kishan that has now set a new benchmark for India on the world stage. As India marches toward the final, this 97-run masterclass will be remembered as the night the 2007 ghosts were finally laid to rest. 

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, ‘Bring Back Shubman Gill’ Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 9:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, ‘Bring Back Shubman Gill’ Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

Rashid Khan Removed As Afghanistan T20I Captain, Ibrahim Zadran to Lead vs Sri Lanka

Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

LATEST NEWS

Did Vijay Make It Official With Trisha? TVK Chief Attends A Wedding Reception With Rumoured Lover Just Days After Wife Sangeetha Filed For Divorce- WATCH!

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

Indian Navy Reveals They Began Search And Rescue After Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sent A Distress Signal, Deployed Aircraft And Two Warships

What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: ‘Spent Enough Time’

Saleem Wastik’s Latest Health Update: Ex-Muslim YouTuber, Who Got Stabbed Near Home, Regains Consciousness In Hospital, See Video Here!

‘Vladimir’ Arrives On Netflix: When And Where Viewers In India Can Watch The New Rachel Weisz Drama Series Online

Fuel Prices Hike On Cards Amid Middle East War? Sources Say Enough Stock, India Has No Plans For Rationing Of Petrol And Diesel

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani Aka Tulsi Talks About Teaching Garima ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’; Highlights Child Safety Message

‘Is UK07 Rider Dead Or Alive?’ Trends Online As Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Viral ‘Last Video’ Sparks Panic Amongst Fans: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

QUICK LINKS