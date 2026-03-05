IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, ‘Bring Back Shubman Gill’ Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: The high-stakes pressure of a T20 World Cup semi-final is where legends are forged, but for India’s rising opener Abhishek Sharma, the dream turned into a nightmare at the worst possible moment. As India took on England in a blockbuster 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, all eyes were on the explosive left-hander to provide a trademark fiery start. Instead, Sharma’s departure for a lackluster 9 runs has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media, with fans labeling the youngster a “big-match choker.”

Coming into the tournament on the back of a sensational IPL season and heavy domestic scoring, Sharma was hailed as the future of India’s aggressive T20 blueprint. However, the reality of his World Cup campaign has been far from the “superstar” trajectory many predicted. With his failure today, Abhishek has managed a meager 89 runs across seven innings in this tournament, averaging a dismal 12.71. His campaign was defined by a horror start, recording three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. While a quickfire 55 against Zimbabwe offered a glimmer of hope, his subsequent failures in the Super 8s and today’s 9-run flop have left the Indian top order repeatedly exposed.