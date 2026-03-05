LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, 'Bring Back Shubman Gill' Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, ‘Bring Back Shubman Gill’ Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

India opener Abhishek Sharma faces massive backlash on X after a disastrous 9-run knock in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final vs England. With only 89 runs in 7 matches, fans are calling him a 'choker' and demanding the return of ODI/Test captain Shubman Gill. Check out the latest fan reactions and memes.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 5, 2026 20:29:20 IST

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, ‘Bring Back Shubman Gill’ Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: The high-stakes pressure of a T20 World Cup semi-final is where legends are forged, but for India’s rising opener Abhishek Sharma, the dream turned into a nightmare at the worst possible moment. As India took on England in a blockbuster 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, all eyes were on the explosive left-hander to provide a trademark fiery start. Instead, Sharma’s departure for a lackluster 9 runs has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media, with fans labeling the youngster a “big-match choker.”

Coming into the tournament on the back of a sensational IPL season and heavy domestic scoring, Sharma was hailed as the future of India’s aggressive T20 blueprint. However, the reality of his World Cup campaign has been far from the “superstar” trajectory many predicted. With his failure today, Abhishek has managed a meager 89 runs across seven innings in this tournament, averaging a dismal 12.71. His campaign was defined by a horror start, recording three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. While a quickfire 55 against Zimbabwe offered a glimmer of hope, his subsequent failures in the Super 8s and today’s 9-run flop have left the Indian top order repeatedly exposed.

The digital fallout on X was instantaneous. The dismal show left frustrated supporters pointing towards a perceived pattern of Sharma failing to deliver when the stakes are highest. The disappointment has rapidly shifted into a vocal demand for the return of a familiar face: Shubman Gill.

‘Bring back shubman Gill and drop this fraud T20 player abhishek Sharma’, an fan wrote on X. 



”Once again Abhishek Sharma proved that he is nothing but a bilateral statpadder. This guy has no game awareness. Fraud!” a user expressed his frustration. 



”They are playing a blind slogger like Abhishek Sharma ahead of players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Can’t believe this”, a fan posted. 



Despite Gill currently leading the national side in ODIs and Tests, he has recently found himself on the sidelines of the T20 international setup in favor of “strike-rate oriented” openers like Sharma. Today’s failure has vindicated the “Gill-stans,” who argue that the captain’s technical solidity and big-game temperament are far more valuable than raw aggression in a World Cup semi-final.

Beyond the serious critiques, the internet did what it does best—turning the tragedy into comedy. A massive meme fest has erupted, featuring everything from “searching for Abhishek’s runs” to mock-ups of Shubman Gill watching the game from the sidelines with a knowing smile. As the match progresses, the shadow of Sharma’s poor World Cup campaign looms large. For Abhishek Sharma, the road to regaining the fans’ trust will be a long and steep climb.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS