Home > Sports > IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

Hardik Pandya scripted history during the IND vs NED clash at the T20 World Cup 2026, achieving a milestone never before seen in T20 cricket. His all-around brilliance helped him etch his name into the record books.

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone | Image Source - AFP
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 19, 2026 00:56:42 IST



IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

India’s superstar all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, created history as he etched his name in the record books during India’s last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands. During the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya completed the 6,000 runs milestone in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya Creates T20 History in IND vs NED Clash at T20 World Cup 2026

Coming out to bat against the Netherlands, Hardik Pandya struggled to score a bit during his knock and only managed to score 3 fours. Hardik Pandya formed a 76-run partnership with Shivam Dube.

Hardik Pandya was dismissed on the final ball of India’s innings, after contributing with a crucial knock of 30 runs off 21 balls as he helped the Indian cricket team post a total of 193/6 on the scoreboard.

Hardik Pandya achieved this never-before feat in his 32nd T20. He has an average of 29.89. His tally includes a strike rate of 144.04 and 25 half-centuries. During his knock, he created history and became the first Indian cricketer with 6000+ runs and 200+ wickets in T20s. Hardik Pandya made his T20 debut for Baroda against Madhya Pradesh in the year 2013.

So far, Hardik Pandya has amassed 2,158 runs from 133 T20Is at a strike rate of 144.92 for Team India. He averages 28.02 in T20Is. Pandya, who hit three sixes in his knock of 30, has raced to a tally of 325 sixes in T20s. As many as 118 of his T20 sixes have come for India in T20Is.

Overall, in T20s, Hardik Pandya has scored 6,008 runs in 279 innings from 323 T20 matches. The right-arm fast bowler has also taken 222 wickets in the T20 format.

Hardik Pandya On His Preparation For T20 World Cup 2026

Recently, speaking on the JioHotstar show, Hardik Pandya explained how Mahika Sharma played a crucial role in reviving and helping him reconnect with cricket. He revealed, “I took some time in my life to figure out how to bring that out. That’s when Mahieka came into my life. We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back.

She helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had,” Pandya said.

Further, Hardik Pandya also revealed the sheer amount of hard work he has put in behind the scenes while preparing for the T20 World Cup 2026. “I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours.

“When I went to the NCA, I would go at 3:30 in the afternoon and finish at 12:30 at night. I was usually the last person to leave and shut the lights off,” Pandya added.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:41 AM IST
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

