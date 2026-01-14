IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Team India’s Predicted Playing XI: The Indian cricket team is at a crossroads regarding their selection for the second ODI versus New Zealand in Rajkot set for January 14, 2026, as all rounder Washington Sundar has gotten rib injury and thus ruled out of the remaining ODI series. After bowling, Sundar complained of pain in his left lower rib area which prompted BCCI to announce he will get more scans and miss two games of the series. Not only in this series but also with the T20 World Cup coming in February, Sundar’s absence is a big blow for India and it adds pressure on the team’s management to find a good batsman bowler replacement quickly.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Is Replacing Washington Sundar?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Team India’s Predicted Playing XI: As a countermeasure, India has promoted Ayush Badoni for his first time ODI selection, practically substituting Washington Sundar in the squad prior to the Rajkot match. Badoni,26, has been good in the domestic and IPL as a middle order batsman who can also bowl part time off spin, thus being a possible like for like replacement for Sundar’s all round role. The Men’s Selection Committee announced Badoni’s addition, and though he has not made his official ODI debut yet, his inclusion gives India batting lineup options and the team a chance to preserve balance.

Is It Going To Be Nitish Kumar Reddy Or Ayush Badoni?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Team India’s Predicted Playing XI: Even with the addition of Badoni to the squad, the conversation is still on around the possibility of Shubman Gill and the team management opting for Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of him, depending on the balance that they want between batting depth and bowling support for the game. Nitish, who is already in the ODI squad, offers a more complete all round skill set, which gives Gill a strategic decision between experience and fresh talent when deciding the playing XI. Cricket experts have pointed out this selection issue as Gill’s tactical challenge before the very important second ODI since India is planning to win the series with a 2-0 lead.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Team India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy/Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja.

