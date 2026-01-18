LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike anti Islam activist protest ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore, is going to be an interesting series decider. The pitch will be a batting friendly one and both teams will try to outscore each other, so it will likely be a high scoring match.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 08:50:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

The long awaited third and final ODI duels between India and New Zealand will take place at Holkar Stadium located in Indore on January 18, 2026, a Sunday, with the series equal at 1–1 and the ultimate match determining the tour victor. The first two games have shown the competitive spirit of both teams, with India winning the first match and New Zealand leveling the series in the second. The cricket community has directed its attention towards Indore for the decider of the series, and the pitch as well as the weather conditions have become the most talked about issues among fans and analysts.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

Cricket match that would be played out in full is really encouraged by the Indore weather forecast as it predicts nothing but sunshine and virtually no rain. The latest Updates say that the day temperature will be around 20 degree celsius plus, with hardly any clouds and a very slight chance of rain; so the weather won’t interrupt the game. That’s why the weather in Indore is perfect for a contest with no rain delays and total darkness, which will be a great joy for the fans who are hoping that the series will not be decided by the weather but by the pitch.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Typically, batters love Holkar Stadium pitch for its flat surface, even bounce, and relatively short boundaries which often lead to high scoring games. The history of the venue shows that it could be the place to score big and bring out the attacking nature of the top-order batters. New ball fast bowlers might get some initial help but later on, it would be the spin and the batsmen’s hitting that would be the masters of the game. So, with clear skies and a run-rich pitch, cricket lovers can look forward to a thrilling finish to the series between the two teams.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI Match On TV And Online

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 8:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: holkar stadium weatherhome-hero-pos-6IND vs NZ 3rd ODIind vs nz 3rd odi weatherind vs nz rain updateind vs nz series decider weatherindore cricket weather

RELATED News

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

After Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Shock Snub, Says ‘Whatever Is In…’

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Saurashtra vs Vidharbha LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Vijay Hazare Match On TV And Online

Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

LATEST NEWS

Box Office Report: Dhurandhar Crosses ₹800 Crore Mark, New Releases Vir Das’s Happy Patel, Pulkit Sharma’s Rahu Ketu Disappoints

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

‘I Felt So Humiliated..Cried In My Car’: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being Refused Masaba Gupta Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi, Calls Out AR Rahman For Rejecting ‘Emergency’

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Carries Out Fresh Airstrike In Syria, Kills Al-Qaeda-Linked Militant Leader Tied To ISIS Ambush

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Donald Trump Calls On Global Leaders To Join Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’ Says Report

Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

QUICK LINKS