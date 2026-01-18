IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

The long awaited third and final ODI duels between India and New Zealand will take place at Holkar Stadium located in Indore on January 18, 2026, a Sunday, with the series equal at 1–1 and the ultimate match determining the tour victor. The first two games have shown the competitive spirit of both teams, with India winning the first match and New Zealand leveling the series in the second. The cricket community has directed its attention towards Indore for the decider of the series, and the pitch as well as the weather conditions have become the most talked about issues among fans and analysts.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

Cricket match that would be played out in full is really encouraged by the Indore weather forecast as it predicts nothing but sunshine and virtually no rain. The latest Updates say that the day temperature will be around 20 degree celsius plus, with hardly any clouds and a very slight chance of rain; so the weather won’t interrupt the game. That’s why the weather in Indore is perfect for a contest with no rain delays and total darkness, which will be a great joy for the fans who are hoping that the series will not be decided by the weather but by the pitch.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Typically, batters love Holkar Stadium pitch for its flat surface, even bounce, and relatively short boundaries which often lead to high scoring games. The history of the venue shows that it could be the place to score big and bring out the attacking nature of the top-order batters. New ball fast bowlers might get some initial help but later on, it would be the spin and the batsmen’s hitting that would be the masters of the game. So, with clear skies and a run-rich pitch, cricket lovers can look forward to a thrilling finish to the series between the two teams.

