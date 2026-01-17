LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI Match

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI Match

India will face New Zealand in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 17, 2026 13:49:24 IST

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI Match

India will face New Zealand in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series.
India will aim to maintain their strong home record in white-ball cricket by winning the last ODI and sealing the series 2–1. The team management will be hoping for a better showing from the middle order, which struggled in the previous match at Rajkot. The batters looked hesitant while facing New Zealand’s spinners, and improving that approach will be important.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to repeat the strong performance they delivered in the last match across all three departments. The visitors will be eager to boost their chances of winning their first-ever ODI series against India on Indian soil.
Led by Michael Bracewell, New Zealand will rely on their batters to score consistently and their bowlers to take wickets at key moments.

When is the India vs New Zealand Match?

The India vs New Zealand match is on 10th January 2026 

Where is the India vs New Zealand Match?

The match of  The  India vs New Zealand match is at the BCA stadium, Vadodara.

What time is the India vs New Zealand Match?

India vs New Zealand will start at 1:30 pm

Toss at 1:00 PM (IST) 

How can I watch the India vs New Zealand Match?

 India vs New Zealand will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

 Squads 

India:Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer* (vc), Ayush Badoni , Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj,Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand

: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

 Head -to- head record in India

Total Matches – 42

India won :  32

New Zealand won – 9

 No Result – 1

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:49 PM IST
Tags: bcci indian cricket team ind v nz rohit sharma virat kohli

