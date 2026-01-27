IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Before the big ICC event like the T20 World Cup, bilateral series give teams a good chance to prepare their plans and finalise team combinations. After winning the series the main priority is to make perfect combinations for the T20 world Cup , as teams focus more on the bigger goal. . India will look to do just that when it faces New Zealand in the third T20I at the ACA Stadium on Sunday.Suryakumar Yadav’s team recorded dominant wins in Nagpur and Raipur and are now aiming to seal the five-match series. The Men in Blue are finding their best form at the right time.







In bowling, Arshdeep Singh had a tough outing in the second match, but the rest of the attack stepped up despite the absence of lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah. They controlled the game well in the middle overs and restricted New Zealand to a manageable total.However, the visitors have several issues to address. Opener Devon Conway has struggled in subcontinent conditions and needs to improve. The bowlers have also gone for a lot of runs in both matches and must find a way to put pressure on the Indian batters. “I think there is a lot of fight in our dressing room. Every match is a learning experience and helps us prepare for what lies ahead,” New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra said during the last game at guwahati.

India vs New Zealand T20I bowling records 🔥

Most Wickets (Career) in IND vs NZ T20Is:

• India:

• Jasprit Bumrah: 12 wickets (10 matches, econ ~6.10 )

• Yuzvendra Chahal: 11 wickets (14 matches, econ ~7.84 ) pic.twitter.com/oLVbnW20i1 — Akshansh Gupta (@akshanshgupta93) January 21, 2026







What Is The Schedule For India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 28, at the ACA VDCA stadium , Vishakhapatnam . The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch Live Broadcast Of IND vs NZ 4th T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The toss for India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

SQUADS:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

