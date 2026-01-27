LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Bengaluru family violence karnataka Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 28, at the ACA VDCA stadium Vizag.

India Vs New zealand {Picture credits : X)
India Vs New zealand {Picture credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 27, 2026 17:10:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Before the big ICC event like the T20 World Cup, bilateral series give teams a good chance to prepare their plans and finalise team combinations. After winning the series  the main priority is to make perfect combinations for the T20 world Cup , as teams focus more on the bigger goal. . India will look to do just that when it faces New Zealand in the third T20I at the ACA Stadium on Sunday.Suryakumar Yadav’s team recorded dominant wins in Nagpur and Raipur and are now aiming to seal the five-match series. The Men in Blue are finding their best form at the right time.

You Might Be Interested In



In bowling, Arshdeep Singh had a tough outing in the second match, but the rest of the attack stepped up despite the absence of lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah. They controlled the game well in the middle overs and restricted New Zealand to a manageable total.However, the visitors have several issues to address. Opener Devon Conway has struggled in subcontinent conditions and needs to improve. The bowlers have also gone for a lot of runs in both matches and must find a way to put pressure on the Indian batters. “I think there is a lot of fight in our dressing room. Every match is a learning experience and helps us prepare for what lies ahead,” New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra said during the last game at guwahati.



What Is The Schedule For India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 28, at the ACA VDCA stadium , Vishakhapatnam . The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How  To Watch Live Broadcast Of IND vs NZ 4th T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The toss for India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

SQUADS:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

Also Read : WATCH Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek Sharmaindvnzishan kishanlive matchsanju samsonSurya Kumar Yadavwhen to watch India vs nz

RELATED News

WATCH Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

Explained | What Happens If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026? ICC Sanctions, Financial Losses and PSL Impact

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

LATEST NEWS

China Jumps In On US-Canada Spat, Says ‘Not Against Any Third Party’ Amid Trump’s 100% Tariff Threats On Ottawa

Office Romance Goes Horribly Wrong In Agra, Insecure Lover Beheads HR Manager, Stuffs It In A Gunny Bag, Head Still Missing

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Row Over Shankaracharya Title: UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns, Says He Can’t Tolerate Insults To CM Adityanath And PM Modi

Republic Day Outrage In Bihar: School Teacher Arrested For Prompting Students To Chant ‘Long Live Jinnah’ During Flag Hoisting, Video Goes Viral

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army’s Fastest ‘Invisible Yet Invincible’ Strike Forces Made For Modern ‘Grey-Zone’ Conflicts

Is The India-EU Trade Deal Bad News For Trump’s ‘America First’ Strategy? Here’s What The New Pact Means For The US

Groceries, Food Via ChatGpt And Gemini? Now, Swiggy’s New Feature Allows You To Place Orders, Track Deliveries Through These Chatbots

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

QUICK LINKS