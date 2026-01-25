LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online: Here's all you need to know about the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand match live on mobile app, TV broadcast, with date and match start time details.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 25, 2026 13:15:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

India leads the series with two victories after winning both of their initial matches through dominant play which included a 48-run victory in Nagpur and a successful chase in Raipur. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner leads his team in their fight to prevent a complete series loss which would result from their second consecutive defeat.

You Might Be Interested In

Live Cricket Streaming India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Guwahati

The 3rd T20 International (T20I) match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 25, 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online 

The match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time and the toss will happen at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The match will serve as a practice match for both teams who will compete in the T20 World Cup 2026 which starts in early February.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online 

Star Sports will broadcast the game through live telecasting while fans can watch through the JioHotstar app and website and DD Sports provides free coverage in select areas.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online 

India and New Zealand fight for their third T20I match in Guwahati because both teams need to end their winning streaks and recover from their two consecutive losses. The match displays high level cricket competition because both teams execute their skills which results in an exciting battle between two top ranked T20 teams. Players who perform well in this match will impact team selection for the World Cup and boost their confidence which creates additional pressure on an already exciting series.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-4how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20ihow to watch IND vs NZ livehow to watch IND vs NZ on mobilehow to watch IND vs NZ onlinehow to watch IND vs NZ tvIND vs NZ 3rd T20I live streamingIND vs NZ Guwahati liveIND vs NZ live scoreIndia vs New Zealand live stream

RELATED News

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

‘Dissent Is Patriotic’: Nayanthara’s Fierce, Serious Avatar REVEALED In Mammootty–Mohanlal Starrer ‘Patriot’

Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda? Father-Daughter Booked In Rs 13.5 Crore Fraud Case Shock

Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: Five Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Blaze Engulfs Furniture Shop In Nampally

Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US— What We Know So Far

Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Hiding In A Bunker Amid Fears Of US Attack? Latest Reports And Denials Explained

Who Is Shefali Bagga? After Unfollowing RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Buzz With Mystery Woman

Minor Train Dispute Turns Deadly: NM College Professor Stabbed To Death By Commuter At Mumbai’s Malad Railway Station

Renowned Odia Music Maestro Abhijit Majumdar Dies At 54, Leaving Fans And Industry In Shock And Grief

Vikram Bhatt And Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda Booked In Fresh Rs 13.5 Crore Fraud Case, Film Industry In Shock

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

QUICK LINKS