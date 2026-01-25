India leads the series with two victories after winning both of their initial matches through dominant play which included a 48-run victory in Nagpur and a successful chase in Raipur. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner leads his team in their fight to prevent a complete series loss which would result from their second consecutive defeat.

Live Cricket Streaming India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Guwahati

The 3rd T20 International (T20I) match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 25, 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time and the toss will happen at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The match will serve as a practice match for both teams who will compete in the T20 World Cup 2026 which starts in early February.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Star Sports will broadcast the game through live telecasting while fans can watch through the JioHotstar app and website and DD Sports provides free coverage in select areas.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

India and New Zealand fight for their third T20I match in Guwahati because both teams need to end their winning streaks and recover from their two consecutive losses. The match displays high level cricket competition because both teams execute their skills which results in an exciting battle between two top ranked T20 teams. Players who perform well in this match will impact team selection for the World Cup and boost their confidence which creates additional pressure on an already exciting series.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps